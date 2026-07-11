Elite Offense or Defense? Which Should Jets Fans Hope for in 2026?

Since Woody Johnson bought the New York Jets in 2000, there has been one consistent way the organization has wanted to look.

They want to play elite defense and run the football well. It's worked at different points. In 2009 and 2010, they reached the AFC Championship Game with that formula. Through the first 10 years of the Johnson family's ownership, they reached the playoffs six times.

But the last 15 years have been a different story. Gang Green's defense has been inconsistent, and their push to be a run-first team has left the quarterback position an albatross of mistakes over the last decade.

As the second year of Aaron Glenn's tenure is set to begin, New York is finally trying to find the balance between an elite defense, and an offense that other organizations will fear. For the betterment of the future of the team, though, the focus should theoretically be on one side of the ball.

Which side of ball should Jets fans more hope for success?

When the Jets fired hired Glenn to be their head coach, it seemed like the organization had not learned from their mistakes. Here was another defensive minded individual with limited experience on the offensive side of the ball.

Through the 2025 season, it appeared as though most of the biggest fears surrounding Glenn were realized. The team's offense was the worst in football and their passing offense specifically went off the rails: failing to throw for over 100 yards in four games during the year.

The only adage that the Jets tried to play with was obselete and the organization fumbled their way through a 3-14 season.

Lessons have been learned, though. New York revamped their coaching staff to bring in offensive assistants who could revitilize their passing attack and bring respectability to that side of the ball. More importantly, the Jets upgraded the quarterback room with the arrival of Geno Smith.

All of these upgrades on offense should help the Jets reshape their focus for the upcoming season. Improvements on defense, while important, are not where the modern game currently is. If New York wants to truly compete at the same level as other playoff contenders, they will need an offense that can put up points at a high clip.

In the case of Jets fans, the focus is about winning games. But the only way that happens is if their offense is up to snuff.

If the last 15 years have taught the Jets anything, it's that their push for an elite defense no longer fits the modern game. They need an elite offense to put them over the hump.