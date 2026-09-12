Jets Have a Plan for Jeffery Simmons Problem vs. Titans in Week 1

There's an All-Pro level problem for the New York Jets when they walk into a Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

That problem's name is Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons has been among the best defensive tackles in football since he was drafted with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Mississippi State. The 29-year-old tackle has been to the Pro Bowl four times and even reached first-team All-Pro status last year after a career-high 11 sacks.

And that was before new head coach Robert Saleh incorporated his heavy pressure scheme that utilizes the wide nine and upfield plan for his lineman. Now, it seems like it's only a matter of time before Simmons puts forth another All-Pro campaign.

Saleh's scheme, in particular, is something the Jets aren't overlooking.

"We've practiced it all week," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "They understand what's coming. We have some good players up there on our o-line, and I expect those guys to play well."

New York may have prepared for the Titans new scheme, but dealing with Simmons is something entirely apart. He's a problem, and one that the Jets are not going to be able to easily solve.

Jets prepare for Jeffery Simmons

There's a lot that makes Simmons such an impactful player for Tennessee. Pro Football Focus graded him as the third best interior defensive lineman in the sport in 2025. He was also solid against the run (66.2), but elite against the pass (91.4).

To the Jets, though, what makes Simmons such an excellent player isn't about his physical prowess. It's about what is in his mind.

"It all starts with his mentality and his play style," Glenn said. "Everything about him is disruptive, everything about him is being violent. He's a damn good player and we have to be aware of him."

New York does have players to combat the All-Pro. Starting guard Joe Tippmann just signed a new extension that makes him among the higher paid players at his position. The Jets also signed Dylan Parham in free agency away from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Incidentally, both Parham and Simmons faced off last season, with the Raiders beating the Titans 20-10. Simmons notched a sack, but Parham had a quality starting grade of over 60 by PFF.

Even though the Jets haven't seen the Titans in two years, there are players who have seen and are prepared to deal with Simmons.

New York's offensive plan is simple. Tennessee does not have many stars to go along with Simmons. If the Jets can contain him, they will have an easier time moving the ball down the field and scoring points. It will put them in a position to win Sunday's game. If Simmons becomes a one-man wrecking ball, though, it could force the Jets into a one dimensional approach.

That's how destructive All-Pro players like Simmons can be. It's also why the Jets are going to be focusing on him more than any other player when they kick off in two days.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.