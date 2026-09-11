What the Jets Can Expect Different From the Titans Since Their Last Meeting 

The Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Titans has drawn plenty of interest from fans. Titans head coach Robert Saleh will coach in his first game against his former team after Gang Green fired him in 2024.

Meanwhile, several Jets and Titans players will have an opportunity to prove their old teams wrong.

The two sides last met in Week 2 of the 2024 season, when Gang Green came away victorious, winning by a score of 24-17. Although it’s only been two years since they last met, New York will be lining up against an almost completely different Titans team.

Both teams are in the midst of a rebuilding phase, overhauling their front office, coaching staff, and roster.

With so much having changed since their last meeting, let’s take a look at what the Jets can expect from the new-look Titans on Sunday.

Robert Saleh has completely remodeled the Titans’ defense

The Titans’ defense has undergone major changes since New York last played them. Under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson in 2024, they ran a 3-4 scheme.

With Saleh and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at the helm, Tennessee has changed to a 4-3 defense. As a result, the Titans have reshaped the defense, retaining just two defenders—Amani Hooker and Jeffery Simmons—from the last matchup.

Saleh has also brought in several former players Jets fans are familiar with, such as Jacob Martin, Jermaine Johnson II, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas and Tony Adams.

Against this defense, New York’s biggest emphasis must be in the trenches. Saleh has 10 defensive linemen in his rotation, and he relies on them to play fast, attack, and generate pressure.

Robert Saleh might be with a new team, but Jets fans will likely see more familiar faces than just him this weekend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simmons, who has spent the majority of his career playing in 3-4 fronts, believes this aggressive approach suits his style of play.

"It’s kind of my first year playing in an attack defense,” Simmons told Jim Wyatt of the Titans team website. “That’s my game. I like to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage. I love this type of defense, to be able to be on the other side of the line of scrimmage each and every play.”

Simmons's comments give New York a glimpse of what to expect up front. Saleh rarely sends more than four pass rushers, instead relying on the defensive line to create pressure without heavily blitzing.

In his last two full seasons as the Jets’ head coach, his defense ranked in the bottom two in blitz percentage. Last season, as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, his defense ranked 25th in blitz percentage (16.7%), per Sharp Football Analysis.

For the Jets, protecting quarterback Geno Smith will be a priority. The unit struggled to do so last year, tying for the second-most sacks allowed with 60.

Brian Daboll will prioritize making the game easier for QB Cam Ward

Although there are not as many changes as on the defense, the Titans’ offense also looks considerably different. While players such as Calvin Ridley, J.C. Latham, Peter Skoronski, Tony Pollard, and Tyjae Spears remain, Tennessee has moved on from head coach and play-caller Brian Callahan and quarterback Will Levis.

Former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll now has the keys to the offense, while second-year quarterback Cam Ward will be under center.

While Daboll shares some similarities with Callahan—such as wanting to spread the field—his philosophy is different. Daboll tailors his offense around his quarterback and his players’ talents. With the Bills, he built an aggressive passing attack around Josh Allen and took advantage of his athleticism.

Titans OC Brian Daboll played a huge role in Josh Allen's development during his time with the Bills. | USA TODAY Sports

With the Giants, he incorporated designed runs and play-action with Daniel Jones and Jaxon Dart, while leaning heavily on the run game when he had Saquon Barkley.

Ward is different. Although he can make plays with his legs, he is more of a traditional quarterback who possesses a strong arm. Exactly how Daboll will utilize him is uncertain, but the Titans have added pieces to make life easier for him.

Tennessee added pass-catchers Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson, giving him more weapons in the passing game alongside Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor. The Titans also brought in tight end Cody Bellinger, which could indicate that they’ll lean on 12 personnel to give Ward play-action opportunities.

In the trenches

But for that to work, they must be effective at running the ball. Tennessee simply couldn’t get the run game going last year, ranking 30th in rushing yards per game (93.5).

Daboll has also historically had success running the football. His offenses have finished inside the top 10 in rushing yards in six of his last eight seasons as a play-caller. This will likely help take pressure off Ward.

However, the Titans’ offensive line remains a concern and could hinder their efforts to establish a groove. The Jets should game plan to stop the run. Last year, they struggled, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5). But with their improved defensive line, New York should have more success.

Forcing the Titans to be one-dimensional and rely on Ward to beat them through the air should be the Jets' biggest priority Sunday afternoon.

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