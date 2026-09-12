3 Matchups That Will Decide Jets’ Week 1 Game Against Titans 

Early-season wins and losses don’t always determine the outcome of a season. Still, there’s no denying that teams want to start the year on the right page by winning the season opener.

That’s especially true in Sunday’s matchup between the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans.

Aaron Glenn will want to set the tone early with a win and show ownership that he’s the right coach to lead Gang Green. On the opposite sideline, Titans head coach Robert Saleh also wants a strong start to the season by beating the franchise that fired him.

This storyline has intrigued fans for the past few weeks, but the game will be decided by the players. And you could make a case for either team to come out on top.

That being said, here are the three matchups that could ultimately determine which team walks away from Nashville with a victory.

Jeffery Simmons vs. the Jets’ interior offensive line

Playing for the small-market Titans, Jeffery Simmons does not get the national attention he deserves.

The former 2019 first-round pick has established himself as one of the premier defensive tackles, earning four Pro Bowls, two second-team All-Pro honors, and a first-team All-Pro nod. Simmons is coming off his best season yet, taking a huge leap as a pass rusher with 11 sacks and 64 total pressures.

This season, however, the former Mississippi State Bulldog will be in a new scheme. But it appears to play to Simmons’ strengths as a pass rusher. Under Saleh, the Titans will play an aggressive 4-3 defense that relies on the front four to play fast and generate pressure.

"It’s kind of my first year playing in an attack defense," Simmons told Jim Wyatt of the Titans team website. That’s my game. I like to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage … I love this type of defense, to be able to be on the other side of the line of scrimmage each and every play. It demands you to make plays."

According to Pro Football Focus, Simmons earned a 91.4 pass-rush grade, which ranked first among 134 qualifying interior defenders. Needless to say, limiting him will be a top priority for the Jets.

That will be easier said than done. New York’s offensive line struggled to consistently keep a clean pocket for its quarterbacks, giving up 60 sacks in 2025 – tied for second-most.

The Jets’ interior will have its hands full with Simmons, whose combination of power and quickness can’t just be contained by doubling him. In fact, double-teaming him may not be the best option.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Simmons recorded a league-high 18 pressures after facing double teams, per NFL.com’s Tony Holzman-Escareno. The Titans also have several other quality pass rushers, making it a challenge to solely focus on slowing down Simmons.

If Dylan Parham, Joe Tippmann, and Josh Myers don't win their one-on-one matchups, Simmons could spend much of the afternoon in New York’s backfield.

Cam Ward vs. the Jets’ pass rush

Cam Ward’s rookie season wasn’t great. But given his circumstances, we must cut him some slack.

His head coach, Brian Callahan, was fired after Week 6, and the front office surrounded him with little talent. This offseason, they added reinforcements at receiver and on the offensive line. Now, the expectations are much higher for Ward entering Year 2.

He’ll be facing a Jets pass rush that recorded the second-fewest sacks last season, with 26. However, the unit looks significantly improved after adding this year’s No. 2 overall pick, David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, and Joseph Ossai alongside Will McDonald IV.

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV will be tasked with applying pressure on Titans QB Cam Ward and bringing him down on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the unit isn’t viewed as the defense’s strength, it could have a field day against a weak Titans offensive line. Tennessee surrendered 56 sacks (the sixth-most last season), and the group doesn’t appear to be much better this year.

Peter Skoronski is the only reliable protector, while J.C. Latham has shown some flashes. Meanwhile, the rest of the unit hasn’t proven that they can be depended on in pass protection.

If Bailey and the other pass rushers can generate consistent pressure, they can overwhelm Ward and force him to make bad decisions.

But if they give Ward enough time, he has the weapons to make them pay.

Jarvis Brownlee vs. Wan’Dale Robinson

The final matchup to watch isn’t between two star players. Despite this, both Jarvis Brownlee and Wan’Dale Robinson are integral contributors to their respective teams and will play a critical role in Sunday’s matchup.

Robinson followed former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll to the Titans after spending his first four seasons with the Giants. While Robinson primarily operates in the slot, he spent more time on the outside last season, recording a career-high 1,014 receiving yards.

Although he's proven versatile, Robinson is expected to play the majority of his snaps in the slot. In Daboll’s offense, slot receivers are crucial components and often dominate the targets. Brownlee will be tasked with limiting his impact.

Second-round pick D’Angelo Ponds is doubtful to play on Sunday, so if he does suit up, his snap count will be limited after returning from a calf injury.

Brownlee has proven to be a strong run defender, but has failed to replicate similar success in coverage. Across 765 coverage snaps, he has allowed 89 receptions (125 targets) for 951 yards and six touchdowns while recording one interception. He has also been penalized 18 times during this span, per PFF.

That could make Robinson a difficult matchup for Brownlee. If Tennessee can get Robinson going early on quick, underneath throws, he could help Ward fend off the Jets’ pass rush. But if Brownlee can limit Robinson’s production, it would force Ward to work through his progressions, giving more time for New York’s pass rushers.

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