Breece Hall Injury Tracker: 1st Update on Jets' Star RB Is Optimistic After Exit From Monday's Practice

The Jets' preseason was supposed to be one filled with excitement. Sure, things didn't get off to a strong start with a loss to the Buccaneers, but that didn't change the fact that fans were optimistic that a busy offseason filled with changes would put the Jets in a prime position to challenge for a 2026 playoff spot—especially if Breece Hall continued to lead by example as one of the team's best players.

At least, that was the case until disaster struck at practice on Monday morning. Hall exited the latest training camp session with a concerning injury, and while updates are still coming in, it's safe to say that it's a less-than-ideal situation that the Jets don't want to deal with this close to the NFL regular season.

Analyzing Breece Hall's injury

Update #1 (10:52 a.m. ET): Although his "stomach dropped a little bit" watching Hall go down, fellow Jets RB Braelon Allen told reporters that "he hears that it’s not serious," per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

At 9:40 a.m. ET, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Hall went down to the ground "untouched, while running after a catch." The New York Post's Brian Costello added that the Jets' medical trainers were examining the franchise running back's right thigh, which is bound to fill fans' heads with the worst-case scenario.

Hall caught a swing pass and then pulled up and fell down. Trainers looking at his right thigh. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 17, 2026

It wasn't much longer before head coach Aaron Glenn shared the first update regarding Hall's situation, per Cimini. Glenn stated that his RB1 "has a groin strain" and that the Jets "don’t think it was a big deal." As encouraging as that update might be, the 54-year-old head coach did clarify that more testing would be done to reveal the full extent of Hall's injury.

Hopefully, further evaluations show that New York dodged a bullet here. Other than stud wideout Garrett Wilson, Hall is the Jets' top offensive player, and being without him for any extended amount of time could torpedo the season before it even begins.

Previous injury history

Aside from missing 10 games in his rookie season due to a torn ACL and meniscus, Hall has been relatively healthy throughout his NFL career.

The former Iowa State runner has played at least 16 games in each of the last three seasons, with his only 17-game performance coming in 2023. Whenever he's popped up on the Jets' injury report, it's typically been due to a knee-related issue, as his FOX Sports profile shows. The lack of previous groin injuries is also an encouraging sign.

Judging by Glenn's lack of panic and history of good health, Jets fans have good reason to believe that Hall won't miss too much time.

Jets' plan without Hall

Even if he doesn't miss a ton of time—say, only the rest of the preseason—the Jets still need to be prepared to navigate life without Hall for the time being. Fortunately, they have options to lend a hand and step up.

Braelon Allen will likely handle lead-back duties, whether that's just for August or for longer if Hall misses some regular-season time. The third-year RB rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on just four carries in the loss to the Buccaneers, with his score coming on a massive 31-yard run in the first quarter.

Braelon Allen 31-yard TD run pic.twitter.com/rGTBNt8ngw — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 14, 2026

Isaiah Davis is back for his third season, too, and it'll be interesting to see if he gets on the field after missing the preseason opener due to a knee injury. Undrafted free-agent rookie Sam Scott could take advantage of more snaps after averaging 4.3 yards on three carries against the Bucs. Meanwhile, Kene Nwangwu and Chip Trayanum should be motivated to step up after tallying six yards on as many attempts and four yards on three carries, respectively.

The Jets could also explore the free-agent RB market if Hall's injury proves to be more dire than expected; however, it's safe to say that their backfield depth is more than adequate in the meantime.

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