Jets' Lack of Trades Underscores Darren Mougey's Mentality to Begin 2026 Season

If there's a word to describe Jets general manager Darren Mougey in his first full year on the job, one comes to mind:

Aggressive.

Gang Green's aggressive front office nature has come mostly through shrewd trades across the league. Some trades have added talent in the draft; others brought wily veterans into the mix. Parts of the Jets' trade history have even pushed out stars in the hopes of accumulating draft capital.

No matter what time of year, Mougey and the Jets' front office have no issue making trades. Since being hired in January of 2025, the team has made 20 total trades. They even made one as recently as this week with the Raiders for backup center Jordan Meredith.

But as we get closer to Week 1, it is obvious that the Jets are not a finished product: no team ever is.

Jets will wait for the right trade opportunity, shouldn't force a deal

Remaining roster needs could lead Mougey to acquire more before the team takes the field against the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

It doesn't matter what point in the season we are in; Mougey has a history of making trades happen. After Week 1 last season, the Jets acquired slot cornerback Jarvis Brownlee from the Titans to aid in their struggles in the secondary.

They then picked up Isaiah Williams from the Bengals in order to assist their special teams unit. Williams may have been a waiver-wire pickup, but it doesn't take away from the fact that the Jets are always looking to find ways to improve the roster after the season begins.

Adding Isaiah Williams last season shows how the Jets' aggressive mentality pays off. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In one way, that should excite fans. New York won't be complacent with the team they have if they know they could be better in some areas. Clear concerns at backup quarterback and even depth along the offensive line may well be addressed over the next week before the Jets take the field.

That said, Mougey and the Jets made multiple trades before the start of the 2025 regular season. Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs were brought in to help the interior of the defensive line.

A quick trade for a backup center doesn't truly speak out as such an impactful move.

That highlights what the Jets have done, though.

New York worked this offseason tirelessly to build a roster the other 31 NFL teams can respect. The Jets do not necessarily need to make a move at this point to bolster their roster. Their interior line is good, the defense has seen significant improvement across the board and even their offense looks fun on paper.

While quality backups are never a bad thing to have, even New York's depth is something that should be celebrating. This is a Jets team that can surprise some people around the league. So much so that the ever aggressive Mougey doesn't have to make a move, even if he really wants to.

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