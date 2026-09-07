Jets Monday Morning Mailbag: Answering the Biggest Questions Heading Into the Week 1 Opener

The first week of the NFL season is upon us. The Week 1 action has arrived, and the Jets are warming up for a contest against former head coach Robert Saleh and the Titans in Nashville.

So what better time to answer a mailbag from some of the most loyal Jets fans across the country?

Make sure to always send questions in, and I'll do my best to answer everything I can. In the meantime, let's get to this week's questions before Sunday's showdown with the Titans.

Garrett Wilson vs. Breece Hall

Who do we think has a better year offensively assuming both healthy: GW5 or Breece? l_penalvert_

Great question to start things off.

While the Jets do want to run the football and kept a fullback on their roster to prove it, New York's passing offense was abysmal in 2025. Much of that had to do with the quarterback, but losing Garrett Wilson for over half the year did them no favors.

Breece Hall's receiving ability makes hime a central cog in this offense. However, I think with Geno Smith at quarterback and an offense that understands the need to sling it downfield, it will be Wilson who has the better year. If I were to predict yardage totals, it would be something like Wilson with 1,400 yards, and Hall with 14-1300 total yards from scrimmage.

Will McDonald IV's outlook for 2026

Thoughts on Will McDonald IV? Had a quiet camp. Worked mostly with the 2nd strings. Thoughts on his future? WildWãve 🌊

I would argue against the notion that McDonald worked mostly with backups this camp. New York has rotated their pass rushers through every rep, so McDonald got a taste of starter and backup reps: the same as David Bailey and Kingsley Enagbare.

However, I cannot argue against his quiet camp. The former first-round pick bulked up during the offseason to seemingly focus on his run-defense abilities. If he loses that quick first step or the leverage needed to execute his trademark spin-move pass rush, McDonald's effectiveness could be diminished.

This is a situation where we'll need to see more of him in an actual game setting and not just on a practice field to understand more.

Incoming trades?

If Mougey tracks with last year's tactics, we should expect to see a trade or two in the next few weeks. Which two positions would you like to see addressed, and do you have any players in mind? That_UKGatorGuy

In his first two offseasons, Jets general manager Darren Mougey has been an aggressive trader. So far, he's made 20 trades since the start of the 2025 offseason. There isn't a move he won't make if he feels it can help the team out. That's an excellent characteristic to have in his role.

Jets GM Darren Mougey isn't afraid to get aggressive for the right deal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's already made a trade following the completion of the 53-man roster, with John Meredith being acquired for offensive line depth. As for the other two positions that could be addressed, I foresee New York looking to acquire another pass rusher if Joseph Ossai is kept out for a long period of time. I also wouldn't be shocked if he traded for a veteran quarterback as well to take some pressure off Cade Klubnik.

Which side of the ball must step up more for the Jets

What's most important: the offense players living up to their potential mostly, or Glenn proving he can coach the defense? Shad32824

Some Jets fans will argue that head coach Aaron Glenn proving he can call plays for this defense is very important for the team this upcoming season. While I am not denying that a strong defense is needed to rebuild this roster, those comments usually only see half of the picture.

New York's offense has been terrible for the majority of my life. I'm 29 years old. I understand how good Curtis Martin was, and how underrated Chad Pennington was. That said, the Jets have focused heavily on "culture" and rebuilding their defense. It hasn't worked because that's not how modern teams are rebuilding.

It is more important than ever for the Jets' new-look offense to dominate this season more so than their defense. Not only would it prove to incoming draft picks that they could thrive in Florham Park, but it would also open the door for a veteran superstar to potentially choose to come here as well. Don't shoot down that idea either. A lot is going to change in the quarterback world next Spring.

Building for the future

With three first-rounders, can you see a scenario of the Jets trading back from one of their picks after securing the QB they like? Stockpiling more draft equity? kpapi24

Everyone understands what is at stake for the Jets going into the 2027 NFL Draft. After an excellent Week 1 of college football, it's clear that there are going to be a lot of college quarterbacks who look like future franchise signal-callers. New York picked a good time to own three first-round picks.

Depending on where their pick, the Colts' pick, and the Packers'/Cowboys' pick all land, the Jets could absolutely look to move back from one of those selections to secure a second first-rounder in the 2028 draft or beyond. It's quality draft compensation management for Mougey to do, and I wouldn't be surprised if that was already in the back of their mind.

So long as the Jets get each draft selection right, it doesn't matter where the first-round picks are taken. Having multiple bites of the apple is rare, and the team knows it.

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