Jets Have Advantages Over Titans in 3 Key Areas Ahead of Week 1

Oh Week 1. The greatest week of the NFL season in that 32 fans can go in with high hopes for their organization.

For the Jets and Titans, both fanbases believe they are walking into a season-opening victory. Tennessee points to a revenge-game plot for former Jets head coach Robert Saleh as a reason for optimism. New York is set to rely on a roster overhaul for their confidence.

For the Jets, three key areas of the game should give them a confident perspective more than anything else going into Week 1.

They're also three advantages Gang Green has that the Titans just don't have a set answer for right now.

1. The trenches

Games are won and lost in the trenches. Everyone knows that. While the Titans do have some quality interior defensive linemen (Jeffrey Simmons is a problem that needs to be figured out), the Jets have answers at almost every turn. In fact, I would argue the trench battle should be won handily on their side.

Offensively, New York's tackles should be able to handle an edge rusher that comes their way: whether it be Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, or others. Along the interior, while Simmons is someone to game plan for, Tennessee's past struggles against the run show the Jets should be able to move the ball even when the All-Pro is off the field.

Defensively, the pass-rushing combination of David Bailey, Will McDonald IV and Kingsley Enagbare should dominate Tennessee's wayward tackles. This is a matchup New York should dominate in droves. If they don't, it opens bigger questions across the board.

2. Geno Smith vs. Titans' secondary

A quick check of the Titans' depth chart in their secondary shows their top corner as... Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor. For reference, Flott and Taylor finished the 2025 season with middle-of-the-road Pro Football Focus coverage grades of 68.1 and 66.8, respectively, and neither was even with Tennessee.

Yikes.

Both are quality athletes, probably around league-average to below-average on any major scale. Going up against Geno Smith and New York's changing passing attack, though, is a difficult first test.

Geno Smith needs to take advantage of the Titans' less-than-stellar secondary situation. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one here is saying that Smith should be feared as a quarterback. He's led the league in interceptions over the last two years combined, and some wonder if he can be effective in 2026 at the age of 36 years old. That said, Smith can still sling a football down the field.

Against a Titans secondary that just doesn't have the horses yet, this is a matchup the Jets should win.

3. Breece Hall vs. Robert Saleh

The Jets know good and well how Saleh wants to run his defense. The Cover-3 and wide nine approach is predicated heavily on edge rushers who can rush the passer and defensive tackles who can clog lanes. Fast and physical linebackers are also a must.

Tennessee has some of those players needed, but not all. That means Saleh's wide nine approach is about to run into a team that should be able to run the ball consistently and effectively.

Despite missing the last few weeks with a groin strain, Breece Hall should have a dominant game next week. Not only is the matchup favorable from the trenches, but scheme-wise, the game should open up well for the Jets' star runner. He also recorded 114 total yards and a touchdown on 21 touches (14 carries, seven catches) in his lone game against the Titans in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

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