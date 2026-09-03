Jets Still Have One Pressing Positional Need Before Week 1 

Jets general manager Darren Mougey has had his hands full over the last few days. He’s moved on from 28 players, traded for Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith, added two players off waivers, and established this year's practice squad.

But even after putting the final touches on the roster, Mougey’s work isn’t necessarily done. When an opportunity to improve the team presents itself, a general manager must act quickly.

The kicking position has been a revolving door these last few weeks. Although it appeared settled with the addition of Blake Grupe, the Jets brought veteran kickers Josh Karty, Justin Tucker and Michael Badgley in for a workout on Wednesday.

Although finding a reliable kicker is important, Mougey shouldn’t stop there.

Jets must add another interior offensive lineman

On top of fleshing out special teams, the Jets' 41-year-old GM should strongly consider adding another interior offensive lineman to strengthen Gang Green's depth before Week 1.

The Jets currently have three backup interior offensive linemen: Meredith on the active roster, along with Marquis Hayes and Xavier Newman on the practice squad.

Meredith offers versatility and brings valuable experience, having started 19 games over the last two seasons at all three interior spots. The former Western Kentucky Hilltopper had a strong 2024 season, starting eight games at both guard spots

Jordan Meredith provides the Jets' offensive line with support, but he shouldn't be the unit's final addition. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across 399 pass-blocking snaps, Meredith allowed only nine pressures, earning a 75.7 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. Meredith struggled the following year, when he primarily played at center, allowing 20 pressures and committing four penalties.

Although New York bolstered its depth with his addition, the Jets can’t solely rely on him in the interior. Meanwhile, Hayes has yet to play a down, and Newman has logged only 338 offensive snaps.

Max Mitchell adds depth, but he has primarily served as a backup tackle, leaving New York relatively thin at the interior.

The Jets have enough reason to explore the market. The question now is which interior offensive linemen could realistically help them in Week 1.

3 IOL options to explore

The most affordable option for Mougey and the Jets’ brass would be Lucas Patrick. The Giants released the 10-year veteran on Sunday, and he remains unsigned at the time of writing.

Patrick isn’t necessarily a great run blocker or pass protector, but he’s a quality depth option who's started in 65 career games. One thing to consider, however, is that the 34-year-old suffered numerous injuries in training camp, which factored into his release.

If New York is willing to spend draft capital on reliable depth, Ben Bartch and Ben Brown are two targets they should strongly consider.

Serving as the primary guard backup for the Jaguars and 49ers for the last three seasons, Bartch has provided stability at both guard spots. Across 288 pass-blocking snaps, Bartch allowed only two sacks and 14 pressures, per PFF.

Ben Bartch is one option to help the Jets strengthen the interior of their offensive line. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown offers less experience but provides versatility, playing significant snaps at center and left guard. Although not as effective as Bartch in protection, Brown offers steady play and has proven himself as a dependable fill-in starter.

While both players are valuable backups to their respective teams, a fifth- or sixth-round pick should be enough to acquire them. However, it may cost more to trade for Brown, given that he plays for a divisional rival

If it comes down to Bartch or Patrick, New York should go with Bartch, as he’s younger and the better overall player. But if they’re just looking to add another body, Patrick would be a serviceable addition.

Regardless of which route they take, the Jets must prioritize adding a seasoned veteran to their interior line before Week 1. The current depth just isn’t good enough to enter the season without another addition.

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