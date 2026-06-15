Jets Missing Out on C.J. Allen Already a Clear Offseason Regret

Although it’s only June, the New York Jets’ 2026 NFL Draft class is already looking promising. Other than Kenyon Sadiq, who was sidelined due to hernia surgery, the Jets' premium selections - David Bailey, Omar Cooper Jr., and D’Angelo Ponds–have stood out with their impressive play in OTAs.

While these additions continue to look like home run moves by general manager Darren Mougey, there is one move that still feels like an offseason regret. Despite this year’s draft being regarded for its talent and depth at the linebacker position, Mougey and the Jets’ brass ultimately decided not to add a rookie to the unit.

This came as a surprise to some, considering their lack of reliable depth behind Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis. Even though backups Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Mykal Walker, and Kiko Mauigoa have each had “quality moments” at OTAs, according to Jets on SI’s Nick Faria, neither has proven they deserve a prominent role this season.

That’s why the decision to pass on adding a rookie continues to stand out as a clear mistake. One name who could have offered much-needed versatility at the position is C.J Allen.

Jets passing up on C.J. Allen is already a huge mistake

Allen, 21, was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 53rd overall pick. The former Georgia Bulldog has already made a strong impression on Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, highlighting his work ethic and play during the offseason practices.

"He’s in here every day super early, getting worked on and has a full practice," Anarumo said, via the team’s website. "It’s always a work in progress for the young guys, but he’s done a good job."

His steady progression has made him a potential candidate for the green dot role, a duty he also had at Georgia. Allen’s leadership and communication skills made him a highly sought-after player, while his dominance in the run further elevated his profile.

Allen finished last season at the University of Georgia with 39 run stops, per Pro Football Focus, and earned an 88.6 run defense grade, ranking 12th among 809 qualifying linebackers. Additionally, he proved to be a capable pass rusher, finishing the year with 3.5 sacks and nine hurries.

Although these numbers aren’t eye-opening, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Allen as “an effective blitzer” and “a dependable starting Mike ‘backer who raises the floor of a defense.”

Jets' defense could have used Allen’s skill set

This is exactly what the Jets’ defense could use, as they finished last year recording the second-fewest sacks (26) and allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5).

Head coach Aaron Glenn and Mougey prioritized improving in these areas this offseason, upgrading the defensive line with Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare, and Bailey, along with adding Davis to the linebackers’ room.

With Allen in the mix, New York would have substantially improved against the run and had quality insurance behind Davis and Sherwood. And with either player likely to have the green dot this upcoming season, Allen would have the opportunity to play more freely and adapt to the speed of the next level.

The Jets had four opportunities to draft Allen, and while they had no business selecting him in the first round, they could have used their No. 50 overall selection on him. But Gang Green opted to select Ponds, and no Gang Green fan is complaining about that.

Although the defense wasn’t terrible against the pass, ranking 17th in passing yards per game (216.1), they did, however, become the first team in NFL history to finish the year without recording an interception. With Ponds, the Jets are hoping to bolster their production in this area, as he recorded six interceptions over his three-year collegiate career.

That said, while Allen has displayed strong flashes in the offseason practices, it’s still extremely early to say missing out on him was a mistake. As with the Jets’ rookie class, Allen’s play must translate to meaningful football games.

However, if Ponds struggles and New York’s unable to get production from their backup linebackers, then bypassing Allen will be viewed as a missed opportunity down the road.