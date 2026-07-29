5 Moves I Would Make If I Were the Jets' GM (Including One Much-Needed Roster Cut)

Jets general manager Darren Mougey entered the offseason with an overwhelming to-do list. Coming off a disastrous 3-14 mark plagued by horrendous play in all phases, Mougey and the Jets’ brass needed to reconstruct the entire roster.

Gang Green did exactly that, overhauling its defense with the additions of David Bailey, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Demario Davis, and D’Angelo Ponds, and bolstering the offense with rookies Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr.

On paper, the roster is significantly better. However, that alone won’t end the team’s 15-year playoff drought. The Jets should be competitive in 2026, but are still a few steps away from legitimate postseason contention.

With training camp underway in Florham Park, NJ, it’s unlikely Mougey makes any significant additions. But if I were the GM of the Jets, these are the five moves I would make before Week 1.

5. Extend Harrison Phillips

The Jets’ front office did right by two of their offensive cornerstones, Breece Hall and Joe Tippmann, by rewarding them with new deals. With these two locked up for the foreseeable future, the next most deserving of an extension is Harrison Phillips.

Unlike Hall and Tippmann, Phillips is in the later stages of his career. However, the 30-year-old remains an impactful player. Last season, Phillips remained one of the league’s best run-stoppers, recording 29 run stops, earning him a 76.3 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, ranking sixth out of 134 qualifying interior linemen.

The eight-year veteran has also proven to be a durable player, having missed no games since the 2021 season.

While his on-field production is extremely crucial, his leadership is arguably more vital to this young team. When New York acquired T’Vondre Sweat, Phillips put it on himself to take him under his wing and serve as a mentor.

If you're a team trying to turn things around, you need a selfless locker-room leader who holds the team accountable and leads by example. Since joining the team last August, Phillips has been exactly that, and he should be compensated as such.

The Jets wouldn’t need to throw a big chunk of money to convince Phillips to stay. Rather, a short-term extension around his current salary ($7.5 million, per Spotrac) should be enough to keep him in New York.

4. Cut Mazi Smith

One of the Jets’ strengths is their interior defensive line. David Onyemata, Phillips, and Sweat are expected to have prominent roles, while Jowon Briggs and Darrell Jackson Jr. will likely serve as their backups. With those five in place, New York appears set along the defensive line, leaving little room for Mazi Smith on the roster.

It's time for the Jets to turn the page on Mazi Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former 2023 first-round selection has been an utter disappointment since entering the league. Smith was regarded for his strength and run-stopping ability coming out of college; however, that has not carried over to the NFL.

In three seasons, Smith has recorded just 57 total tackles and two sacks, while failing to earn a run-defense mark higher than 35.9, according to PFF. Additionally, the former Michigan Wolverine was unable to earn a rotational role on the Jets’ weak defensive line last season, managing only 54 snaps.

At this point, there’s no reason to wait until the end of training camp to release Smith. Unless he displays dramatic improvement in his development, New York would be better off using the roster spot to address a positional need.

3. Sign James Daniels

The Jets’ starting offensive line is solid, but it’s also very thin in depth in the interior. Xavier Newman and Anez Cooper are the likely two the team turns to off the bench, but neither has proven that they can be relied on.

Signing James Daniels would provide the valuable experience and interior depth the offense desperately needs. In eight seasons, Daniels has played in 91 games (85 starts), allowing six sacks and 107 hurries in 3,442 pass-blocking snaps.

Although Daniels has suffered season-ending injuries the past two seasons, limiting him to just 212 snaps, he’s established himself as a dependable run-blocker and pass protector when healthy. Given the Jets' lack of reliable interior depth, Daniels would be a low-risk, high-upside move that strengthens one of the roster’s glaring weaknesses.

2. Trade for Trey Palmer

Another position New York lacks established depth at is wide receiver. With Garrett Wilson, Cooper, and Adonai Mitchell operating as the starters and Isaiah Williams as the WR4, the other two receiver spots appear up for grabs.

Considering Arian Smith’s value as a special-teams contributor, he should earn one of the final spots. However, I’m not confident in his upside as a receiver, which is why I would trade for New Orleans Saints receiver Trey Palmer.

The Jets' WR depth is far from perfect, which is why a Trey Palmer trade would do wonders for the offense. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Palmer has proven to be a solid depth contributor, logging 51 receptions (90 targets) for 557 yards and four touchdowns in 25 games. While he struggled with consistency in his second season and injuries forced him to miss all of last season, Palmer has shown enough upside as a low-cost trade addition.

Acquiring Palmer would create additional competition in the receiving room while giving the Jets a more proven depth option if he makes the roster. With Palmer battling for one of the Saints' final receiver spots, a seventh-round selection should be enough to acquire him.

1. Sign Jerome Baker

The theme of strengthening the lack of reliable depth continues, this time at off-ball linebacker. Jamien Sherwood and Davis form a solid starting duo, but there is a significant drop-off in talent behind them.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Francisco “Kiko" Mauigoa, and Mykal Walker have been battling for the top reserve spot, but none has separated themselves from the group. Additionally, the trio hasn’t established themselves as capable contributors, which is why the front office should consider signing Jerome Baker.

The eight-year veteran has been a steady contributor as a run defender and in coverage. Although he recorded a career-low 261 defensive snaps, Baker remained productive, logging 40 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks while earning a 69.8 overall grade.

Adding Baker would give New York a proven, versatile defender behind Davis and Sherwood while providing the defense with a serviceable contributor. Given that he remains unsigned, Baker would be a low-cost addition and another challenger for the reserve role.