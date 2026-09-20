Jets OnSI Exclusive: Jamien Sherwood Appreciates 'New Passion' to Jets Defense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Last season, Jamien Sherwood was one of the more disappointing players for the New York Jets.

He wasn't the only player who struggled, but after signing a lucrative extension the offseason before, and with heightened responsibilities as a captain, the Jets linebacker struggled to show he was worthy of each. He finished as the 19th-best linebacker in the league with a Pro Football Focus score of 69.7. That was good, but not where the team was expecting him to be.

The start of the 2026 season has brought forth more success for the Jets. So far, though, it's left Sherwood frustrated and wanting more.

"I always want the best for myself in any situation," Sherwood told Jets on SI. "I want to be a top five (linebacker) and that's my goal for me. My coaches would say the same thing."

Sherwood recorded just four tackles during Sunday's win, but also helped the Jets' defense hold the Titans to under three yards per pass through the first three quarters of the game.

Looking ahead to the team's Sunday showdown against a better Green Bay Packers offense, though, Sherwood knows he'll need to be better, especially when it comes to finishing plays. But the defense as a whole will need to build off what they did in Week 1.

Jets' 'passion' reignites

Sherwood's performance by PFF was graded at "average" from Week 1. A big part of the lower score came due to a missed sack on the Titans' lone scoring drive of the first half. On the play, Sherwood came on a blitz and was close to recording a sack on Cam Ward.

Instead, the linebacker overpursued and Ward was able to escape and pick up a first down. The play was inconsequential when it comes to the grand scheme of what the defense was able to accomplish, but it highlights a play the linebacker wants to have back.

“It’s already hard enough to make plays in this game, when you get a layup, you can’t miss those," Sherwood said. "It's a minute thing, shortening my stride so whenever (the quarterback) changes direction, I'm able to make the play."

New York's defense as a collective unit responded to that missed play. The defense held Tennessee to under 200 yards of total offense, and just 3.6 yards per pass that was inflated from a late touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

It's that kind of performance that pleased Sherwood enough to know the unit is much better than it has been in recent years.

"Everyone communicated well," Sherwood said. "You could see the passion, guys having fun. In the past, I feel like we didn't have that same passion. Everything we preached this offseason in camp came to light last weekend."

The goals going forward

Sherwood knows he had a solid game against Tennessee, but he'll need to be even better against the Packers on Sunday. Green Bay is coming off a poor showing in Week 1, and is trying to stave off a dreaded 0-2 start for the first time since 2006.

The goal for Sherwood, therefore, is simple: finish.

"We have to contain the quarterback as best as possible," he said. "Just keeping our foot on the gas and rushing with intent and purpose."

New York gave up several first down runs to Ward during Week 1. They'll be taking on another athletic quarterback in Jordan Love on Sunday. Love's history with the Packers is one that shows his penchant for moving outside of the pocket to make plays down the field. And it's something that Sherwood will be tasked with stopping.

"The dangerous part about him, man, he's getting out of the pocket and he's looking to launch it down the field and be able to make plays," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "And his receivers do a good job of playing off him to be able to do that."

New York's "new passion" as Sherwood calls it, has helped the team stay focused going into the second week of the season. It will need to be used to stay in control throughout an energetic home opener.

And while Sherwood isn't going to be asked to be the vocal leader of the defense (that title falls to Demario Davis), he will still be needed to take his game to the next level.

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