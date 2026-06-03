Minkah Fitzpatrick Is Standing Out in His Own Way at Jets OTAs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- As leaders go, New York Jets All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick does things a little differently than other greats in league history.

He isn't the loud, passionate voice that Brian Dawkins was. Comparisons to Ed Reed and Troy Polamaulo aren't quite right either. Yet at the end of the day, the Jets didn't acquire the 29-year-old to be any of those Hall of Fame players.

They brought him in to be himself.

"We want guys that can get their hands on the ball," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday. "We want guys that can make plays, and we also want guys that, when things break down, have the instincts to get us right back where we need to be to give us another chance to have another play."

"He's done that throughout his career, so I'm expecting the same," Glenn continued.

New York shipped a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Fitzpatrick's services earlier this offseason. Following the trade, the Jets signed the former Alabama prospect to a three-year extension worth $40 million. His playmaking ability was something sorely needed for a team that set a record last season by not recording a single interception all year.

The Jets are looking for more than just that from Fitzpatrick, though. And they are getting early returns of that very reality during OTAs now.

Minkah Fitzpatrick setting the tone early in the only way he can

The former Dolphin and Steeler isn't the kind of player who is going to galvanize a locker room through rousing speeches. New York has linebacker Demario Davis to do that for them.

But Fitzpatrick is standing out in his own way already for the Jets. On the field, he's busy learning about the multiple roles the team has planned for him going into 2026. Off it, he's trying to help some of the younger players on the roster get up to speed.

"My leadership style is more so lead by example, and then when you see something that needs to be met, you address it there," Fitzpatrick said.

That leadership is helping assist young players in the secondary, like second-year safety Malachi Moore and second-round rookie D'Angelo Ponds. But just because he's at the stage of his career where he feels he can be a resource off it doesn't mean he's willing to take a back seat.

New York gave up the most passing touchdowns in the league last season (36), with obvious needs at safety being a big reason for the struggles.

Fitzpatrick knows he's walking into a situation where he has to be more than just a leader. He has to be the same All-Pro performer he has been in Pittsburgh and South Florida.

I like moving around, I like being able to give the quarterback different looks, Fitzpatrick said. I think when you just sit in a half or post, they know that you're back there, and they could dial stuff up for you, but they could also avoid you. So, I like being a chess piece. It doesn't necessarily have to be in the slot, but I don't like being a moving target.

The Jets will not allow Fitzpatrick to be a moving target, especially with so many relying on him to hold the fort down across the board.

Fitzpatrick already making a strong first impression on Jets' players and coaches

If there's one thing the Jets like most about their new star safety, it's the fact that they see a perfect balance from him as a leader and performer.

He does a really good job of pulling a guy to the side and explaining exactly what we're trying to do and how we're trying to do it, Glenn said. And then he does a good job when he has to. When it's a group of men that he wants to talk to, he does a good job of actually galvanizing those guys and explaining exactly what we're trying to do, also, so he has a little bit of both within himself. Aaron Glenn on Fitzpatrick's balance

Bringing in Fitzpatrick to be a leader in the back end of the defense was by design for New York. Not only did he have experience with defensive coordinator Brian Duker, but his experience was a welcome sign to a young secondary.

It also matches the leaders they've brought in at each level of the defense as well.

When you have enough leaders, it is our team, and you know we have AG's thumbprint on the whole thing, but it is a player-run team. And we have enough guys now that, and from enough different opinions, that we can really shape this thing to come together. And hopefully that closeness parallels with wins, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said.

Again, Fitzpatrick isn't a vocal guy like Dawkins was, or the quiet assassin that Polamalu and Reed were. But what he brings to the table is something the Jets have needed for years now.

And it's allowing the All-Pro to stand out in his own unique way.