8 Jets Who May Have Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

The dust is finally settling after the 2026 NFL Draft, giving New York Jets fans a better idea about the franchise's outlook. Even though the rebuild is far from over, strong performances in free agency and the draft have left the Jets with a much brighter future than before, and it remains to be seen if general manager Darren Mougey's moves will be enough to foster a postseason return in January.

As excited as last week's draft performance was for New York fans, the annual event also dealt some bad news to returning Jets. While no one's fate is official just yet, the incoming rookie class is ready and hungry to challenge for roster spots, and it might not be a stretch to assume that certain veterans have already lost their jobs.

Here are eight Jets who might be without a job now that the 2026 draft is in the rearview.

1. Brady Cook, QB

Jets quarterback Brady Cook throws a pass during a game. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Brady Cook joined the Jets as an undrafted arm last offseason, and it didn't take long for him to wear out his welcome. New York lost each of the former Missouri quarterback's four starts, all while Cook completed 57.5% of passes for 739 yards and two touchdowns, giving the ball away 10 times along the way (seven interceptions, three fumbles).

In other words, New York fans had every right to be worried if he found himself in position to play any games next season.

Fortunately, the Jets made an effort to address their QB concerns throughout the offseason. They signed Bailey Zappe to a futures contract in January before acquiring former New York QB Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders in March. Mougey's signal-calling moves continued this month with Clemson prospect Cade Klubnik's fourth-round selection, followed by bringing Russell Wilson in for a visit.

With three new quarterbacks added, as well as a potential fourth in Wilson, the writing is on the wall for Cook. He isn't good enough to be a starter or backup, positioning him to be a likely cut candidate before the offseason ends.

2. Isaiah Williams, WR

Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams stiff arms a defender. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Isaiah Williams began the 2025 offseason with the Cincinnati Bengals but was axed in the final training camp cuts, allowing him to sign with the Jets in September. While New York's wide receiver depth left much to be desired last season, leaving the door open for anyone to step up, Williams couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. He finished the year with a quiet 26 catches and 193 touchdown-less receiving yards.

Competition for targets will be even harder for Williams moving forward, now that the Jets used a first-round pick on Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. They also signed UDFA WRs DT Sheffield, Caulin Lacy and Malik McClain immediately in the draft's aftermath, making Williams's life harder even if he's only in the mix for the WR5/6 spots—at best—this summer.

Unless he has a hidden next level, Jets fans likely won't see much more of Williams.

3. Mazi Smith, DT

Jets defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The writing was on the wall for Mazi Smith dating back to last season's trade that sent Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets dressed the former first-rounder out of Michigan for only three games following the trade deadline, resulting in two tackles, a pair of run stops and a putrid 38.6 Pro Football Focus defense grade for that stretch.

Smith, continuing to prove he deserves the bust label, gave the Jets every reason to draft Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr. to begin the fourth round. Jackson still has much room for improvement, as most rookies do, but he has the size and tools to potentially start a game at some point in 2026. Meanwhile, Smith shouldn't be considered for anything but one of the final roster spots, and even that's a stretch.

Don't be surprised if Smith is with his third team in less than a year before next season even begins at this rate.

4. Jelani Woods, TE

Jets tight end Jelani Woods catches a ball while a member of his old team. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A former 2022 third-rounder by the Indianapolis Colts, it was easy to forget that Jelani Woods was even on the Jets' roster last season. The 6-foot-7, 253-pound tight end only appeared in 60 offensive snaps across four games and was targeted just three times. He only caught one of those opportunities for a four-yard gain and struggled to help New York's running backs, finishing with a 48.7 PFF run-block grade.

Despite spending a second-round selection on Mason Taylor last year, the Jets went back to the TE well in Pittsburgh, using the 16th overall pick on Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq. Even if New York perfectly balances Taylor and Sadiq's playing time next season, everyone else on the TE depth chart will suffer. That will put Woods in a competition with the likes of Jeremy Ruckert and UDFA Chase Curtis for a 53-man roster spot.

After what he showed last season, little about Woods's performance indicates that he should return this fall.

5. Eric Watts, DE

Jets defensive end Eric Watts takes the field at practice. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Jets' pass rush received a major boost with David Bailey's selection as this year's second overall pick. His arrival will have a ripple effect across the roster as it means ones fewer roster spot, likely spelling the end of Eric Watts's time with Gang Green.

Another former UDFA, Watts has been a frequent backup contributor, starting in just one of his 18 appearances with New York. His production has been relatively quiet during that stretch (13 solo tackles), and it's hard to like much about him when his pass-rushing numbers (six pressures on 154 opportunities, per PFF) aren't anything to write home about.

The Jets might keep Watts around for a while as a warm body because of his familiarity with the team, but he likely won't last long beyond that. The former UConn defender is an average backup at best, and New York won't struggle to replace him if another veteran pass rusher is needed down the line.

6. Marquis Hayes, OG

Jets guard Marquis Hayes pictured following a game. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Marquis Hayes was already a well-traveled veteran before joining the Jets last offseason, having spent time with three previous teams in as many years. The change in scenery didn't give the former Oklahoma Sooner the boost that he was seeking, though, as he spent the majority of the campaign on the practice squad without any in-game appearances.

Hayes's path to playing time became harder when the Jets used a sixth-rounder pick on Miami (FL)'s Anez Cooper, someone who has the potential to be a long-term player. There are only so many roster spots to go around. After Hayes didn't do enough to impress the Jets last season, they might want to freshen things up by replacing him with a higher-upside rookie like Cooper, who only gave up one sack on 550 pass-blocking downs in 2025, according to PFF.

7. Tre Brown, CB

Jets cornerback Tre Brown makes a tackle against Buffalo. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Jets' cornerback room was historically bad last season, playing a role in New York being the first team since 1933 to end the year without an interception. Mougey & Co. strengthened their CB situation by signing Nahshon Wright in free agency, and those improvements continued when Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds fell to the Jets at the No. 50 selection.

With Ponds (and potentially other veterans before the offseason ends) joining the Jets' CB room, there isn't much of a reason to keep Tre Brown around. Last year's mid-season addition didn't exactly show much juice, as he allowed two catches for 14 yards on three targets in his limited appearance. He also missed two tackles on 10 attempts and was even graded an uninspiring 29.3 against the run.

Brown is far from irreplaceable, so the Jets don't have much to worry about if they turn the page this offseason. Cornerbacks like him are a dime a dozen, and New York's secondary situation now is nowhere close to being as desperate as it was when the team brought him in last season.

8. Dean Clark, S

Jets safety Dean Clark looks to make a tackle against the Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The cornerback collection wasn't the only area of the Jets' secondary that needed love in the offseason. The safety room did as well, hence why New York signed former Giant Dane Belton in free agency before using its final pick of the 2026 draft to add Kansas State's VJ Payne to defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Chris Harris's unit.

With Payne having an impressive tool bag, Dean Clark's time with Gang Green could be winding down. The former UDFA made two starts in 12 appearances with the Jets last season; however, he consistently found himself out of place to stop the run and often missed tackles. New York can't continue with the status quo if it wants to return to the playoffs.

Payne might not be good enough to start in the NFL just yet, but he seems to have more upside than what Clark showed last year. The Massillon, OH native's experience from last season could land him a depth opportunity somewhere, but it's unlikely to happen anywhere near MetLife Stadium.