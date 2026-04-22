3 Late-Round RBs Jets Could Draft Amid Breece Hall Uncertainty

The are one of the teams heading into the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night that don’t necessarily need a running back, given they already have a “stacked” backfield with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu.

However, on Monday, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Hall wasn’t in attendance at the start of the Jets’ voluntary offseason workouts. Cimini added the caveat that this isn’t abnormal for a player in Hall’s predicament given the franchise tag, especially since he’s not under contract and hasn’t signed his tender.

For now, this development allows the other rostered players to get some extra work in. But it could also create an opportunity for the Jets to consider drafting an RB on Day 3 of the NFL draft. This year’s draft class isn’t considered all-world, but there are still a ton of talented prospects that make sense for the Jets.

1. Nick Singleton, Penn State

The former Penn State running back is projected to be a fourth-round pick in the draft, which works well for the Jets, who have two selections in that particular round to kick off Day 3 on Saturday.

The 6’0”, 219-pound Singleton is coming off a good collegiate career at Penn State, where he was able to impact the game as a rusher, pass catcher and kick returner. All three things that he will need to show and possibly do at the next level.

Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reported last month that the Jets were meeting with Singleton. He hasn’t had the typical draft process, as he's been sidelined for several weeks with a broken bone in his right foot, which was sustained in January at the Senior Bowl.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that Singleton was “medically cleared” and has “resumed running.” This is great news for the Jets, as the former Penn State star would be an upgrade over Davis and also bring similar skills to the table like Hall.

Singleton’s acceleration and explosiveness are among the best in this year’s class, helping him get to the second and third levels of the defense to create big play opportunities on the ground.

He can also be used in pass protection, which could help him get on the field as a rookie this upcoming season, whether that be in New York or elsewhere. A Big Ten player with 5,586 career all-purpose yards and 55 total TDs, who also shared the backfield with another talented RB in college (Kaytron Allen), should not be overlooked by the Jets.

2. Kaelon Black, Indiana

If the Jets don’t want a speed guy like Singleton on Day 3, they could go for a more physical RB like Kaelon Black.

The 5-foot-9, 208-pound running back is coming off a fantastic 2025 season with the Hoosiers, posting 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns on 186 carries. He isn’t a home run hitter like Singleton, but Black ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at his pro day, which shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Jets reportedly brought in Black early last month for a 30 visit, which could telegraph their level of interest in him. He wouldn’t be a direct replacement for Hall, but is someone who could compete for snaps with Davis or Allen, who haven’t been spectacular to start their NFL careers.

Black isn’t the most elusive or fluid running back, though there’s still a spot for him in the NFL. He can be utilized on third downs, whether as a pass catcher or in pass protection in blitz pickup.

We should not sleep on his receiving skills, even though he didn’t do much of that last season with the Hoosiers (four receptions for 36 yards), who had an excellent WR unit. However, for his entire collegiate career, Black has 52 receptions for 473 yards and six touchdowns.

3. Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

Ott is one of the players I spotlighted for the Jets in my best 25 fits, specifically in the fifth round. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back hasn’t received much buzz during the draft process, as he had a quiet 2025 season with the Oklahoma Sooners.

However, for those who remember, Ott was quietly emerging as one of the better running backs in the country during his three years at Cal.

In his first two years at Cal, Ott picked up numerous accolades while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also had a chance to show off his pass-catching skills with 71 receptions for 514 yards and five touchdowns. During his third and last year at Cal, his production took a nosedive (607 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns) due to a high-ankle sprain that forced him to miss three games.

The fact that he couldn’t find a way to contribute at Oklahoma is one of the biggest mysteries, but he made some noise at the Senior Bowl earlier this year and ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Ott is projected to go in the seventh round or be a priority free agent, which could be great for the Jets. I believe he’s more of an early Day 3 talent, based on his athleticism, elusiveness, route running skills and patience, which you need to succeed at the next level.