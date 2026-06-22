Jets Are Saying All Right Things Heading Into Summer Break

There's only one word needed to describe Jets head coach Aaron Glenn based on his offseason work this year.

Humility.

Of course, it's easy to see why a coach like Glenn would want to be humble this year. After a first year filled with bravado off the field and struggles on it, Glenn's tenure has been marred by a difficult 3-14 campaign last season.

From the end-of-year press conference to now, Glenn has been clear that he has learned from his mistakes. With offseason workouts now coming to a close, it's the Jets' push towards humility that might just turn the tide for the organization.

Jets' offseason philosophy puts them on right path ahead of 2026 season

The worst thing Glenn said throughout offseason workouts was his comment specifically naming his play-calling abilities as his superpower at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Compared to last season, that's an improvement.

More importantly, though, his willingness to improve as a coach could help him trump any first-year woes. And that's why the coach is more than excited to get the upcoming season started.

"I think we’ve made a ton of progress, and I will go back from right after the season and me evaluating myself. The things that I want to get better at, the things that I want to do, the direction I want this team and organization to go in," Glenn said. "I love the players that we brought in. Everything was intentional as far as what type of players that we want to bring in."

Aaron Glenn is confident that the Jets are heading in the right direction after embracing their offseason philosophy. | John Jones-Imagn Images

One of the biggest things the Jets must learn from is their inability to pick themselves up after bad plays. In the past, when someone made a mistake, Jets players could be seen sagging their head and wondering if this was the start of a run by the opposition.

For Glenn, getting his team to move beyond mistakes this year will be a test for the second-year leader. And that starts in the classroom.

Defensively, it's the focus of finally recording an interception after being the first team in NFL history to not record one through an entire season. Players like cornerback Nahshon Wright were brought in specifically to improve in those areas.

But unlike in years past, the pressure to fix the team's struggles is not hanging over the team's head. And that's by design.

"It hasn't been brought up at all. 2025 is 2025, so we're trying to turn over a new leaf," Wright said of the Jets' interception drought from last year.

Glenn is saying and doing all the right things so far this offseason. He's building a roster that will be better than last season, without throwing extremely high expectations on his team.

If he can learn from his mistakes during games just as well as he has this offseason, the Jets might finally have the coach they have always desired.