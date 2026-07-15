Jets Should Invite Unsigned Veteran Lineman to Training Camp

Even though we’re currently in the dog days of summer, the football season continues to draw closer. In less than two weeks, the New York Jets will begin training camp, with rookies reporting on July 25 and veterans on July 28.

While there’s plenty of excitement to see the newest additions take the practice field in pads for the first time, there are still some concerns among fans about the roster. One of which is the lack of proven, quality depth in the Jets’ interior offensive line.

Anez Cooper has the most upside of all their backups and is arguably their best reserve. However, the 22-year-old hasn’t played a single down in the NFL. In fact, of the five interior depth linemen New York currently has, only Xavier Newman and Landon Young have NFL experience.

Despite this, neither player has truly showcased during their careers that they can be relied upon if any of the starters were to get injured.

Fortunately for New York, there is still plenty of time to address this need before training camp starts.

Several experienced and dependable players remained unsigned in free agency. One who stands out as an obvious target for GM Darren Mougey to invite is free agent lineman Graham Glasgow.

Jets should act swiftly and invite Graham Glasgow to training camp

In his 10-year career, Glasgow has never earned a Pro Bowl honor, nor has he ever been regarded as a premier player at his position. Nevertheless, he’s provided valuable adaptability and solid contributions to every offensive line he’s been a part of.

With 9,109 career snaps, Glasgow has started at all three interior positions. In the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions, Glasgow started at each interior spot, serving as the starting center this past season following Frank Ragnow’s sudden retirement.

Despite playing well at guard, the former 2016 third-round selection struggled significantly at center, allowing 19 pressures and earning a 56.8 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus, ranking 33rd out of 40 qualifying centers.

Detroit Lions guard Graham Glasgow (60) warms up ahead of the Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although he’s coming off a down season, Glasgow offers versatility and solid play at guard, making him an intriguing choice for the Jets.

New York has been extremely fortunate that their starting interior offensive linemen–aside from Alijah Vera-Tucker (now in New England) –have largely stayed healthy. Both Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers have missed just one game in the last three seasons, and free agent addition Dylan Parham has played in all but four games over the last two years.

Even though they’ve been extremely durable the past few seasons, Mougey and the Jets’ brass can’t bank on them playing in every game. Injuries occur constantly in the NFL, and having depth you can rely on is a premium for all teams.

That’s why signing Glasgow should be a priority for New York. His ability to play along the interior bolsters their depth and gives them a trustworthy fill-in in case of an injury. Glasgow can also serve as a mentor to the younger players, such as Cooper, just like he did last year with Tate Ratledge.

Furthermore, signing him wouldn’t cost the Jets significant cap space. With Brett Toth and Teven Jenkins signing contracts worth $2.5 million and $4 million annually, respectively, this offseason, Glasgow’s market value should fall within a similar range.

At 33 years old and coming off a disappointing season, he won’t likely command more than a one-year, $5 million contract. With New York currently having $28.4 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, the Jets can comfortably add the experienced lineman to the mix.

Inviting Glasgow is an obvious decision for Mougey. Even though he would have to compete with the other reserves, he should instantly emerge as one of the top backups that HC Aaron Glenn would rely on.

Speaking of Glenn, he's familiar with Glasgow, going back to their time in Detroit, despite the Jets head coach being on the defensive side. He provides a big boost to their interior depth and is a great veteran for the younger guys to learn from.