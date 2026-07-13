Jets' Lone Offensive Concern Is Overblown Going Into Training Camp

Credit to Jets general manager Darren Mougey: there aren't many spots on the team's 2026 offense that could be considered a major weakness going into the new year.

Sure, the team's upgrades at quarterback aren't going to turn many heads, and Josh Myers has questions to answer at center, but the Jets' collection of talent is far better than most national pundits give the team credit for.

Of all the positions to be concerned about, one group (despite their perceived strength) has fans more concerned than normal. And it centers around the depth of the Jets' offensive line.

Despite fielding a starting five filled with up-and-coming stars, New York has questions to answer about who will back them up this season. Even if those very inquiries and concerns are overblown.

Jets have offensive line questions to answer

Jets fans have seen the team struggle with continuity problems along the offensive line in recent years. Over a three-year span from 2022 to 2024, New York used more than 11 different combinations each year due to a rash of injuries that had plagued the organization. They understand how important good backup offensive linemen are to an NFL team.

It's why many are concerned about going into training camp. While the Jets have a strong collection of starters, the combination of Chukwuma Okorafor, Max Mitchell, Xavier Newman, and Anez Cooper fills out their current reserves.

Outside of Okorafor, there's limited starting experience among the group, with Cooper even added as a late-round draft pick. Should an injury befall the likes of right tackle Armand Membou or guard Joe Tippmann, New York doesn't have the depth behind either to keep the offensive line strong.

The Jets' offensive line will be in trouble if Armand Membou suffers a lengthy injury this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While that is a fear among some Jets fans, though, the reality is more of somewhere in the middle.

O-line situation isn't as dire as some believe

First, there aren't many good backup offensive linemen in the NFL. All "good" players in the trenches are being paid to be starters elsewhere. Everyone who is a free agent is simply perceived as not good enough. In an age where there are fewer competent offensive linemen in the pros, getting five together is seen as an achievement. Everything else is gravy.

Second, and most importantly, it's easy to say the Jets should've done more to address the depth of their offensive line. But continuity and chemistry matter sometimes even more than raw talent. For the first time in years, New York feels good about the future of their offensive line. Position coach Steve Heiden impressed in his first year on the job and was one of the few leaders who survived head coach Aaron Glenn's purge.

With Heiden back, the concepts of the Jets' offensive line from a teaching standpoint aren't going to change. That's why bringing back the likes of Mitchell and Newman was so important. Keeping the same group together—from the coaching staff on down—is a clear sign that the Jets see what other national pundits do: That their offensive line could be one of the best in football.

Finding improvements is easier said than done, especially when it comes to backups.

And for the Jets, bringing back a collection of backups who were on the unit last season shouldn't be seen as an oversight from the front office.

It should be seen as smart.