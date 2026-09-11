Jets Thursday Practice Notebook: Kenyon Sadiq's Integration, Defensive Questions, and More

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets returned to the practice field on Thursday with just three days separating them from their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Gang Green has spent all offseason focused on changing their perception around the league both on and off the field. Sunday will be the first chance to prove that their goals can be achieved. Before that, though, New York still needs to go through their practice slate.

Today, we open up the notebook to break down everything we heard from coaches and players leading into Sunday.

Let's get to it.

Rep counts for Breece Hall

New York breathed a sigh of relief when the original diagnosis for Hall's injury was nothing more than a groin strain. Over the last several weeks, the star running back has been seen back on the practice field. In their latest injury report, Hall has been listed as a full participant.

Now, it's only a question of how much he will play in Week 1. If it's up to his offensive coordinator, though, the workload won't be any different than if he had a full training camp.

"My mindset is, if he's healthy, he's healthy," Frank Reich said. "We always like to kind of rotate guys a little bit anyway, but unless AG and the training staff give us a rep count, we just play ball."

If it's up to the star running back, though, the Jets won't be limiting any of his carries at all.

"It started to heal up pretty fast and I was kind of on the trainers, stressing them out because I was pushing myself a little more than what they wanted me to," Hall said. "I took enough time off, so I feel good right now. It's good."

Kenyon Sadiq's integration

Hall isn't the only offensive player coming off an injury. First-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq has had to integrate himself into the offense quickly in order to have any sort of role for the team on Sunday. Coming off a setback in his recovery from hernia surgery during the offseason, there is a big difference between learning in the classroom, and doing it on the field.

But New York remains confident he can do it.

“I think Kenyon has done a very good job of integrating himself back in very quickly,” said Reich. “I know he’s looking forward to the opportunity to get out there, and we’re looking forward to it as well.”

Sadiq is listed as a backup to both Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert on the initial depth chart. That should stay true throughout Sunday's game. But if the Oregon product is able to make the most of his on-field work on Sunday, it could set the stage for a larger role later in the month.

Kicking conundrum

No one really knows what to make of the kicking situation for New York. Blake Grupe was signed off waivers last week, but the Jets have reopened the competition for practice squad player Jason Sanders despite major struggles in the preseason.

Still, special teams coordinator Chris Banjo believes the battle the two are in should serve them well.

"Love the competition they are in," Banjo said. "We're looking for confidence and consistency. They are in a competition, but just the consistency aspect of what we're asking them to do."

The prevailing theory is that if the team is going to keep Grupe as their starter, no roster moves will be made. If Sanders were to win the job, though, the team would have to cut the former Indianapolis Colt and then activate the former All-Pro by Saturday.

It could go either way at this point, even if Grupe comes in with more success from last year and in camp.

"We're still learning a lot about him," Banjo said of Grupe. "He's done a good job hitting the ground running. I love how intentional he's been."

David Bailey's professionalism

All eyes will be on New York's second overall rookie David Bailey on Sunday. He'll be expected to see time on both sides of the line and that will put him in the path of two of the weaker spots of Tennessee's offensive line.

And while there is still plenty for the Texas Tech product to learn, the Jets are thrilled with what they have seen from him as a youngster.

"He goes about his job in a really professional way," defensive coordinator Brian Duker said. "He is super coachable. He just wants to get better."

Bailey has had a no-nonsense approach throughout his first camp, and it should help him tremendously as he begins his first NFL season. If things go well, the Jets could have another defensive rookie of the year on their hands. That's how good the second overall pick has been.

Injury update

The good news for the Jets continues to be that rookies D'Angelo Ponds and Kenyon Sadiq continue to work out with the team this week. There are no limitations throughout workouts at this stage. That should set both up to play in some capacity on Sunday.

That said, the amount each player is expected to play is up for debate. As Reich said, the Jets like where Sadiq is at within the offense. On defense, coordinator Brian Duker told reporters that Ponds had done well on the mental side of things, but there were still physical hurdles to cross before he could see the field.

On the other side, Joseph Ossai continues to miss practice. For what it's worth, we didn't even see him on the rehab side of the field with other injured players. It is a foregone conclusion that Ossai will miss Sunday's game with his foot injury.

Time will tell if he misses any more time either.

Of note, Tim Patrick missed time as well. I would expect him to be inactive throughout the season.

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