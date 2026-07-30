Jets Training Camp Day 2 Takeaways: David Bailey Dominates, Cade Klubnik Impresses

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There may be a new superstar in town.

The Jets opened the second day of training camp Thursday morning with plenty of eyes on their deep rookie class. From second overall pick David Bailey to late-round selections like quarterback Cade Klubnik, Gang Green should love what they saw on the field.

They weren't the only ones who stood out, though.

Today, we break down the biggest takeaways from a highly encouraging day at 1 Jets Drive.

And the potential for even more in the next few weeks.

David Bailey dominates

There wasn't a more dominant player on the field for the Jets on Thursday than their second overall pick. While many in league circles are overlooking Bailey's integration into the Jets, what he showed today highlighted how dominant he could be in the NFL.

Bailey recorded an unofficial tally of three sacks today at practice. He also had several pressures. His quick get-off was making life miserable for New York's stalwart tackles in Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu. He looked completely unblockable today across the board. The lone caveat, of course, is that the pads have yet to come on. During these practices, the offensive line is at a disadvantage because they can't use their full physical gifts. Bailey will have even more to prove when they come on during Saturday's practice.

David Bailey still has a lot to prove, but the early returns at Jets training camp are promising. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What made his day even more impressive, though, was Bailey's high motor and run defense. He still seemed out of position at times, but he set the edge very nicely on multiple runs to the outside and was involved in several inside runs. Again, he wasn't perfect, but you see the improvement he's made from college.

His motor is also something that can't be ignored. He's operating at a speed no one else is right now. And that should suit him in September.

A dominant day from New York's top pick.

Defensive line feasts

It wasn't just Bailey who found success either.

Kingsley Enagbare tallied multiple pressures and sacks on the day. If Bailey was New York's best player, there was an argument to be made that Enagbare was right behind him.

David Bailey and Kingsley Enagbare are unblockable right now.



Bailey, in particular, is killing both Membou and Olu.



Cade Klubnik follows that up with a really nice throw in the bucket to Arian Smith who hangs on for a big completion.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) July 30, 2026

Defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and Will McDonald IV each got solid pressure as well.

Again, without pads on, there's only so much analysts can take away from a day like this. But it's still noteworthy that, with Joseph Ossai on the NFI list and T'Vondre Sweat on the PUP list, the Jets are still getting quality reps from their defensive line.

Jets' QBs shine

While all eyes were on Bailey and the Jets' defensive line, the quarterback room had a very nice day. Geno Smith found Adonai Mitchell multiple times on deep throws and even made an excellent back-shoulder completion to Garrett Wilson as well.

Smith continues to build chemistry with his receivers, and today was a good example of a positive practice they can build on.

Then there was Cade Klubnik. The fourth-round pick out of Clemson didn't just play well. He was terrific and on time on almost every throw he made. He made multiple boundary-level throws to top tight ends like Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq.

Klubnik's best throw came on a teardrop throw in coverage to Arian Smith, who was able to hang onto the ball for a big completion. New York seems very comfortable allowing Klubnik to earn the backup quarterback job.

So far, he appears to be up to the task. He's been the Jets' best QB outside of Smith.

Other Day 2 training camp standouts

Two safeties played well today: Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton. Fitzpatrick was all over the field and made several quality stops. Belton blew up a screen pass that showed, not only his great field awareness, but how strong he can be in the box.

First-round rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq was used all over the field and made some nice catches as well. The Oregon product had a nice rapport with Klubnik, and even though he dropped a deep pass, he made up for it with several catches later in the day. Taylor also had a good day as well. New York is quite set at the tight end position going forward.

Big completion for Kenyon Sadiq along the sideline.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) July 30, 2026

In the running game, Isaiah Davis ran well. He is averaging over five yards per carry in his career, and there's definitely a bigger role for him this season if he continues to play like this.

More importantly, Thursday was a good example of the Jets competing on all levels. New York struggled at times to find fair competition last year during camp, with their offense severely behind. That isn't the case this season. If anything, they are far more balanced than they have been over the last few years.

Kicker battle update

Cade York took the early lead in New York's kicking competition. He made all his kicks within 50 yards today, while Jason Sanders missed one kick from 47 yards out. It was a narrow miss, but still noteworthy when every kick matters.

Injuries

Rookie cornerback D'Angelo Ponds was not seen at practice today after suffering a calf strain on Wednesday. His return is still up in the air. Second-year wideout Gee Scott was seen leaving practice as well with an injury.