Jets' RB2 Competition Is Worth Paying Attention to at Training Camp

With training camp on the horizon for the Jets, a lot of attention will be on the backfield to see if they can lean on a running back-by-committee approach.

After Hall signed a much-deserved three-year, $45.75 million extension in May, all eyes will be on the RB2 competition between Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. While Hall is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in 2025, he has also been a key contributor to the passing attack, leaving the door open for the two backups to get some additional playing time in the backfield and spare Hall some snaps.

Having a legitimate RB2 emerge from the Jets' training camp battles would make Breece Hall's life much easier. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With that said, Allen entered organized team activities with his job on the line after suffering a season-ending MCL sprain last season and possessing a lack of breakaway speed and versatility. Davis, meanwhile, has been more effective in the passing game and showed some flashes when Allen was injured last season, which put the Jets in a difficult trade dilemma earlier in the offseason.

When you look at the overall depth chart at RB, though, it is hard to see a 53-man roster without both Allen and Davis on it at this point. The main question, instead, centers around which of the two can stand out the most and lock up the RB2 role behind Hall by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Jets' RB2 competition far from settled

The 6-foot-2 Allen has bulked up to 250 lbs over the offseason, but there are still some durability concerns after last season. At the same time, he has already turned the page with a strong OTAs showing and has looked more than capable of improving on a subpar career average of just 3.7 yards per carry.

According to Jets OnSI's Nick Faria, Allen looked healthy and "busted out a huge run outside" earlier in the offseason program. That is exactly what you want to hear regarding a player who impressed during his rookie season in 2024, rushing for 334 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 19 receptions for 148 yards and a TD. He also did not commit a single fumble in all 17 games.

Braelon Allen, looking healthy, just busted out a huge run outside.



So big for the #Jets offense to have him back. — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) May 28, 2026

For Allen to truly take charge in this by-committee approach and take the load off Hall, he needs to develop more elusiveness and burst to accommodate the brute force with his 250-pound frame. Davis, who is already trusted more in passing situations, could stand in his way.

Davis, who was taken one round later in the same draft in 2024, has averaged nearly two yards more per carry (5.6) and has a pair of TDs on the ground. He is also coming off a career-high 186 receiving yards when Allen was sidelined in 2025, showing that he is more than capable of being a dependable backup.

Although Allen averaged 2.86 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus, with his powerful, downhill running abilities, which ranked 33rd among RBs with at least 88 carries, Davis has been slightly better at pass blocking. His 56.6 PFF grade in 62 snaps was enough to top Allen's 52.7 grade in just 27 snaps, further solidifying Allen's inability so far to stand out as a receiving threat and in pass blocking.

Isaiah Davis has the edge over Braelan Allen when it comes to receiving. Will that sway the Jets' eventual decision? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, Allen's size and physicality make him more of a red-zone threat and someone who can be utilized in short-yardage and late-game situations. However, Davis has proven to be the more reliable of the two in the pass game and is the more polished runner, both of which could be enough to put him in the driver's seat for the RB2 role.

Behind those two on the depth chart is Kene Nwangwu, who is locked in as a returner and is only receiving emergency snaps at RB. Meanwhile, rookies Chip Trayanum and Sam Scott appear to be competing for practice squad roles, meaning the battle for RB2 will likely be determined between Allen and Davis.

If he can stay healthy, Allen is the most likely candidate to win the competition. However, Davis is the more trusted of the two in passing situations and did more than enough in relief of Allen last season to suggest this battle is far from over heading into training camp.