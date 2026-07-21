Jets Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks Have One Goal in Mind

The Jets' second training camp of the Aaron Glenn era in Florham Park is rapidly approaching, with rookies reporting on Saturday before veterans hit the ground running on Tuesday, July 28.

There will be a lot to be excited about in 2026. A strong offseason has brought forth an infusion of talent. With that comes heightened expectations for an organization that finished with just three wins last year.

Over the next several days, we'll be previewing the Jets' roster by position heading into camp: breaking down the depth chart for each role and answering some of the biggest questions that the team faces.

For this exercise, let's target the cornerback room today. Let's break it down.

Cornerback depth chart

Safe Players: Nahshon Wright, Brandon Stephens, D'Angelo Ponds, Jarvis Brownlee, AZ Thomas, Qwan'Tez Stiggers

Nahshon Wright, Brandon Stephens, D'Angelo Ponds, Jarvis Brownlee, AZ Thomas, Qwan'Tez Stiggers Bubble Players: Samuel Womack III, Tre Brown, Jordan Clark, Mory Bamba

How soon will Jets determine starting trio?

New York has plenty of competition going on in the secondary this year. In the slot, second-round rookie D'Angelo Ponds and veteran Jarvis Brownlee will compete for a starting job. In the boundary, Nahshon Wright and AZ Thomas will fight to compete for starting time opposite Brandon Stephens.

Does Nahshon Wright have what it takes to start across from Brandon Stephens in his first year as a Jet? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All that competition will be good for New York, but a final decision must be made eventually. The Jets will need to determine how long they are willing to go before that final decision is made. The longer they wait, the harder it will be for them to build chemistry amongst the starting unit.

As things stand, Wright, Brownlee, and Stephens appear to be favorites for the starting job. That could change quickly, though, once practices begin.

When will D'Angelo Ponds get a chance to start?

The second-round rookie out of Indiana was well regarded coming out of college. Some of the best receivers in the collegiate game respected the undersized corner for Ponds's work over the last few years.

Now, he enters a team where his best NFL comparison is his head coach. If Ponds is anything close to what Glenn was as a professional, the Jets have found a starting-caliber cornerback in the second round for years to come.

Jets rookie D'Angelo Ponds has all of the tools to have a long-lasting NFL career. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But will he get the chance to start right away? New York has been patient with rookies in the past. Brownlee, in particular, is someone who has plenty of quality tape over the last few seasons and is a worthy starter.

If Ponds proves his worth, the Jets will have no issue playing him this year.

It's still something to keep an eye on going forward.

Is AZ Thomas blocked by offseason changes?

When the Jets drafted Thomas in the third round last year, they thought they were getting a potential starter in a great spot during the 2025 draft. While he showed some quality reps during his rookie campaign, though, the Florida State product suffered a shoulder injury late in the year.

Since then, the Jets added a Pro Bowl player in Wright, and drafted Ponds in the second round.

One question must now be asked: Is Thomas blocked from potentially seeing any playing time in the near future? Unless he takes a major jump during training camp, it may be a long time before the Jets see him get any quality reps as a starter again.

Player to watch: Nahshon Wright

With all the issues the Jets have had at cornerback over the last few years, Wright is a unique kind of corner the team has brought in. At 6'4", he has the size of Sauce Gardner and plays with a similar physicality.

But he has something the Jets' former All-Pro doesn't have: An ability to jump passes and make big plays. He was tied for the most interceptions (five) by a cornerback last season, demonstrating defensive playmaking ability.

NAHSHON WRIGHT INTERCEPTION!pic.twitter.com/0tdzMK4qpK — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

While Wright can certainly get himself into trouble with that level of aggressiveness, the Jets are in desperate need of someone who can make big plays in the secondary. Wright should be able to fit the bill in a big way going forward.