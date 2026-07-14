Analyzing Brady Cook's Outlook with Jets Before Training Camp

As the New York Jets prepare for the start of training camp on July 25, the uncertain backup quarterback situation will be in the spotlight as rookie Cade Klubnik, Bailey Zappe and 2025 undrafted free agent Brady Cook try to create some separation.

While Klubnik has had some bright spots this offseason and head coach Aaron Glenn has been adamant about Zappe being QB2, Cook is in the most vulnerable position. He was nowhere to be seen in OTAs after completing 57.5% of his throws for 739 yards, two TDs and seven interceptions during his rookie season, a clear sign that his days with the Jets could be numbered.

Even when a back injury sidelined Klubnik and gave Cook an opportunity at minicamp, he was "unplayable," according to Jets OnSI's Nick Faria. With the lack of progress he has shown so far, Cook continues to put himself behind the 8-ball in the Jets' backup QB competition, making this a clear make-or-break season for the former Missouri Tiger.

Contract Status

Cook signed a two-year, $1.845 million deal with the Jets that is set to expire following the 2026 season. However, as someone who started four of the final five games last season and went 0-4 in those starts, Cook did not exactly do anything to ensure he'll earn another deal or even finish his current one.

After showcasing his dual-threat abilities in college with a total of 20 TDs, Cook only had an average of 3.8 yards on 13 carries for 49 yards with the Jets, even failing to take advantage of a Buffalo Bills team that rested most of its defensive starters in the 2025 regular-season finale with just a 50% completion rate.

When you look at the high upside that Klubnik presents as a rookie and the backing that Zappe continues to get from Glenn, Cook needs to improve his accuracy and earn some trust from his coaching staff. If he does not do that soon and make a case for himself in training camp, his contract could be in limbo going into Year 2.

Where Brady Cook stands in Jets Depth Chart

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following minicamp, Cook is projected as QB4 on the Jets' 53-man roster, behind starter Geno Smith and fellow backups Zappe and Klubnik. While Zappe has not exactly been flawless during the offseason program, he has experience playing on multiple teams in his career and was given new life in the QB2 race, going 6-for-8 in 11-on-11 drills in minicamp.

That said, Zappe has been a journeyman quarterback. Last season, he was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Cleveland Browns' practice squad and has accounted for more interceptions (14) than TDs (12) in 15 career games (nine starts). While Smith's minicamp success is the worst-case scenario for Klubnik as he searches for some playing time in his rookie season, he, too, has been far more involved in the offseason program, suggesting he will not be lower than QB3.

Both Zappe and Klubnik present some concerns of their own, and there is no guarantee who will be ahead of the other on the depth chart when Week 1 rolls around. For Cook, anything better than QB4 isn't likely, making his training camp performance even more crucial if he wants to hang on to it.

What Brady Cook must do to win a spot on Jets' 53-man roster

While the Jets had the opportunity to bring in a veteran QB, and still do if they choose to go down that route, that has not happened yet, and it appeared to improve Cook's chances of securing the QB2 role. However, he was already playing from behind following a disappointing rookie season, and his offseason performance, or lack thereof, has not changed that narrative.

Sure, you can point out that Cook was sacked 13 times and was not exactly thrown into a winning environment on a 3-14 team. Still, his 4.8 yards gained per passing attempt were far below Justin Fields' 6.6 Y/A and backup Tyrod Taylor's 5.8, suggesting drastic improvements.

A new scheme under offensive coordinator Frank Reich could offer a breath of fresh air for Cook, as he looks to hold on to his spot in the QB room.



For that to happen, he needs to show he can be effective with his legs. Cook also needs to play with better timing and be more accurate with his throws. If any of those gains are lacking throughout training camp, Cook could be in deep trouble.

Verdict

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook throws a short pass in their game against the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the only new addition to the Jets' QB room were Smith, Cook would almost certainly have a place on the depth chart as QB3 at the worst. With the decision to take Klubnik, a player who has already impressed coaches, in the fourth round, Cook's outlook took a completely different turn.

To be fair, it does not mean he is heading to an immediate exit from the franchise. A strong showing in training camp can change everything and improve his outlook, especially if he can take strides in his accuracy and work through his progressions with more confidence.

However, all signs right now point to Cook being a cut candidate when the preseason ends. Cook may stand a better chance if the Jets choose not to bring in a veteran QB and keep the four signal-callers they currently have, but his future in New York looks bleak after subpar OTAs and minicamp performance.