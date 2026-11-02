Jets Week 8 Awards: Crowning 5 Winners After Excruciating Loss to Raiders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — If you've seen one Jets game, you've seen them all.

In Week 8, New York squandered a two-score halftime lead over the Raiders by giving up 24 second-half points en route to a 38-33 loss. The defeat dropped the Jets to a measly 2-6 after breakdowns in key areas, including defense, special teams, and coaching.

After their sixth loss in their last seven games, it's time to hand out five awards. And there's plenty to celebrate and point out.

The "Same Stuff, Different Week" Award: Aaron Glenn

There isn't much more to say. The Jets have had five of their six losses come by one score. Normally, that's a sign of a team improving in all the right ways. Their offense has talent, and they remain in a good cap situation to improve quickly.

It just doesn't seem like head coach Aaron Glenn is going to be part of those future plans.

It's hard to argue against that notion either. Before the year began, Glenn touted his expertise as a play-caller as he took over the duties for the team's defense. Early in the season, it seemed like the move was paying off. On Sunday, it was anything but.

New York gave up 38 points to a Raiders offense without a true top receiver. They gave up 24 second-half points, including the game-winner early in the fourth. In a game where the Jets held the Raiders to just 2.9 yards per carry, and it didn't remotely matter. The unit got completely outclassed and outcoached.

It's left Glenn searching for more answers.

"I think we had a couple of third-down penalties that allowed them to continue to move the ball. We’ve got to get better in the red zone. I’ve got to do a better job of getting us in the right plays and we’ve got to do a better job of executing and winning our one-on-ones, too." Aaron Glenn, Jets HC

Through 25 games as a head coach, Glenn is 5-20. His defense has gotten worse each week, and the in-game mistakes continue. It's clear that the 2-6 Jets are not going anywhere this season, and it seems that Glenn won't get the benefit of a third year.

Bad football teams find different ways to lose football games. The Jets are a bad team, and their coach just isn't good enough to keep his job at this point.

The "Wally Pipp" Award: Breece Hall

Does anyone remember Wally Pipp? He was the Yankees' first baseman who sat out a game in 1925 and never got it back for Hall of Fame legend Lou Gehrig. 100 years later, Breece Hall's injury with the Jets isn't a measly headache, but it's clear his role is never going to be the same again.

That's because Braelon Allen and the Jets' rushing attack have turned into an absolute force. Allen became the first running back since HOF RB Curtis Martin in 2004 to rush for 100 yards in three straight games.

On Sunday, Allen ran the ball 21 times for 147 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown. He's mixed his downhill rushing with quality speed and explosiveness that opponents simply aren't ready to handle, especially in the modern game.

Braelon Allen scores and now has 142 rushing yards on the day!



LVvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aGaC9Th33s — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

After the game, Glenn made it clear that both Breece and Hall would have a role once the latter's injury was fully healthy.

"He’s an important part of what we’re doing, of what we’re building," Glenn said of Hall's recovery. "We’re going to make sure he’s fully healthy before putting him out there, because what we don’t want is a setback."

But it's very clear that there is one lone feature back in New York now. It won't be Hall, perhaps ever again.

The "There's Only One Ball" Award: Jets' passing attack

Last week, it was Mason Taylor and Omar Cooper Jr. This week was Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.

In case anyone didn't know already, the Jets are loaded with offensive talent.

We've already talked about how good New York's rushing attack has been, but their passing attack has shown a level of balance over the last several weeks. It makes Glenn's comments about there being "only one ball" seem hilarious.

Geno Smith threw for 290 yards and was able to spread the ball around. Cooper didn't even record a touch in Sunday's game, but Mitchell had a career day with seven catches, 142 yards, and a touchdown. Wilson, meanwhile, added six catches for 83 yards on the day.

An incredible 48-yard catch by Adonai Mitchell!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/a7pOlkJn27 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026

The Wilson-Mitchell-Cooper trio is going to be really fun to watch with a competent play-calling head coach next season. It's going to be even more powerful when the Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq tight end duo continues to develop.

This is how the group should look every single week going forward. They are too talented to struggle otherwise.

The "Fluke" Award: Jets' special teams

In 2025, the Jets' special teams unit was the best in the league by DVOA. It was one of the best overall years for any special teams unit in years.

What did the group do as an encore? Take a significant step back.

The Jets gave up a 95-yard return for a touchdown, the first of any team this season. New York has been banged up all year on their kickoff coverage. But the loss of Kiko Mauigoa and other special teams players should not be the excuse for so many breakdowns in kick and punt coverage.

Yes, the team should celebrate the fact that Jason Sanders made all four of his kicks, but that's not enough to move forward. 2025 seems like a fluke year for coordinator Chris Banjo and the Jets' special teams roster.

It's a group that must make changes.

The "Glass Half-Full" Award: Jets' draft outlook

New York's offense was a clear positive on Sunday. Despite their troubles in the red zone, the unit provided a clear reason for optimism once the Jets bring in a new coaching staff.

That isn't the only glass half-full mindset to have, though.

New York watched the Colts get blown out by the Jaguars, 42-7. Then, the Dallas Cowboys lost an embarrassing 33-30 overtime game to the two-win Cardinals. The Jets own both the Colts' and Cowboys' first-round picks. If the season ended today, the Jets would own the fourth, sixth and 10th overall selections in the 2027 draft, according to Tankathon.

The Jets have to draft a new quarterback, and must reinforce their defense even more. With three potential picks in the top 10, they should be able to solve those major goals.

It's also a significant treasure trove for any future head coach to work with. This will be an attractive job in January.

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