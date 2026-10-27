One Jets WR's Outlook Couldn't Be Worse After Omar Cooper Jr.'s Breakout Continues

First-year Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. showed up and showed out again in Week 7's unfortunate loss to the Dolphins.

The rookie wide receiver finished his second full game in the NFL with 5 receptions, 115 yards, and a trip to the end zone. Cooper has made a name for himself, but his success means less work for other receivers looking to stake a claim in the Jets' WR room.

In fact, Isaiah Williams has been one of the casualties of Cooper's success.

The 25-year-old made a name for himself as one of the best punt returners in the league in 2025. Unfortunately for him, Williams has not been able to parlay his return ability into a cemented spot as a receiver for New York. Throw in his lackluster numbers and Cooper's recent performances, and Williams has been sent into even more of a background role.

So, what could his future in Gotham look like?

Isaiah Williams's future is unclear as Omar Cooper Jr. breaks out

Williams slotted into the receiver core after Cooper got hurt in Week 1. The former Illinois receiver saw 137 pass snaps during the four weeks Cooper missed, according to Pro Football Focus. He has seen only 10 since the rookie's return. Williams ranks second among the Jets' receivers in snaps so far this season (255), trailing only Garrett Wilson (385).

That ranking seems fleeting as the Jets' receiver core gets healthier, though.

Isaiah Williams looks like an even bigger Jets afterthought as the WR room becomes healthier each passing week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, Williams has become one of the odd men out in the Jets' receiver room. Even gadget plays that Williams once received have gone to Cooper instead. His future with the Jets is coming into question as Cooper continues to cement his role, and the team could be open to a split since Williams will become a restricted free agent in March.

Williams saw only seven passing snaps in the Week 7 game against Miami. This was a game that the Jets were trailing throughout, and Williams still could not get on the field. The former Pro Bowl alternate has still seen some special teams action, but even then, he has zero kick returns in the last two games, while his only punt return in that stretch went for seven yards.

The writing seems to be on the wall.

No targets for you

Williams has been frozen out of the target conversation as well. The third-year receiver has not seen a target since Week 5, which was a 16-yard gain. There is a clear correlation between Cooper's ascension and Williams's decline as an offensive asset.

The former Bengal and Lion saw 15 targets through the first five weeks of the season. Fourteen of those targets came in while Cooper wasn't lacing up on Sundays after he suffered a high ankle sprain against Tennessee in Week 1. Now the rookie has taken over Williams's spot in the pecking order, even outpacing Garrett Wilson in targets against the Dolphins.

Cooper has been a revelation for a struggling Jets team since returning from injury. He has looked to grab the starting role in the slot and isn't looking back. The Jets will benefit from his emerging stardom, but players like Williams will see their roles shrink. The promising returner is being reduced to just that as Cooper takes hold of the Jets' receiver room and fans alike.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks ago, Williams might not have much time remaining in Gotham.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.