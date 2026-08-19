Joseph Ossai Is Eyeing a Larger Role After Returning to Jets Practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Consistent pass rushers are hard to find in the NFL, and the Jets know that. They are even harder to retain.

While the Bengals' defense has long been considered an Achilles heel for the organization, they have utilized some effective pass rushers over the years. Trey Hendrickson, the former All-Pro, was one of those performers.

Joseph Ossai was another. While Ossai's back-to-back seasons with five sacks may not have been considered much, they are good numbers for an edge rusher used on a rotational basis. After signing a three-year deal with the Jets to kick off free agency, the former third-round pick is looking to prove his worth even more in Florham Park.

In doing so, he's no longer a scapegoat on a team that simply didn't appreciate the level of production he brought.

Joseph Ossai is ready to take next step after joining Jets

After signing a three-year, $36 million deal with the Jets in the offseason, Gang Green's message to Ossai was simple: they believe he's good enough to be a quality pass rusher with more playing time.

In 2025, Ossai showed the reason for it. Outside of his sack total, the 26-year-old recorded a 10.6% pressure rate and 12.1% pass rush win rate —both career highs. Even after missing the first three weeks of camp, Ossai is back with a clear goal in mind.

To help the Jets turn their losing misfortune around.

“After the last three weeks, it feels really good to be out there,” Ossai said on Tuesday. “It was frustrating because I do want to be out there, but it was needed... making sure I’m ready for the season. I’m a perfectionist. I want stuff right now. But I have to run my own race and get stuff done one day at a time. … By the end of the day, we’ll be right where we need to be."

Ossai is not all the way back from an undisclosed injury that forced him to start camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, though. He and nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat are both on medical plans, so they do not overexert themselves before the season even begins. The plan, as reported by head coach Aaron Glenn, is more out of caution than anything else.

“We have a management plan for those guys,” Glenn said. “They just got back. It wouldn’t be wise to just throw them out there and let them go.”

Like Joseph Ossai, the Jets are trying to manage T'Vondre Sweat's health as closely as possible with the regular season around the corner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But there's a reason for Ossai's excitement. Part of it is playing in a defense where he will get plenty of chances to rush the passer at a high clip. The other part is Glenn himself. New York's coach has brought something that the former Bengal hasn't really seen before in his career.

“The energy (Glenn) brings, the fire he brings, there’s no way you leave a room or a defensive meeting, and you don’t want to run through a wall,” Ossai said. “I can’t wait to run through a couple walls this year.”

Ossai has bought in considerably to his role on the Jets this season. Joining a pass-rushing room with second-overall pick David Bailey and former first-round pick Will McDonald IV, Ossai knows he won't be expected to lead the team in sacks. But if the analytics show anything, it tells the former Bengal may be in line for more consistent production with the Jets.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.