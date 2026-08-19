Jets 53-Man Roster Projections 2.0: Who's on the Right Path Heading Into Preseason Week 2?

We're getting closer to the start of the NFL regular season. Before that exciting moment, though, teams need to run through two more preseason contests and the final few weeks of training camp.

For the Jets, training camp has offered a fresh perspective on their overall roster. Last week's loss to the Buccaneers has brought further clarity as well.

With less than two weeks left to see who makes the Jets' 53-man roster, it's time for the latest projection heading into Friday's second preseason game against the Steelers.

Let's break it all down now.

Full 53-Man Roster and Depth Chart Projection

Quarterback (2)

QB1: Geno Smith

Geno Smith QB2: Cade Klubnik

New York would most assuredly like to have a third quarterback on the roster who is a proven veteran. Whoever loses the QB2 battle in Philadelphia could add his name to this list. As things stand, though, the backup to Geno Smith is Cade Klubnik's job. The rookie has done a good job throughout camp and continues to show why he was considered a top prospect going into his final year at Clemson.

Running back (5)

RB1: Breece Hall

Breece Hall RB2: Isaiah Davis

Isaiah Davis RB3 : Braelon Allen

: Braelon Allen RB4: Kene Nwangwu

Kene Nwangwu FB1: Andrew Beck

Most teams aren't willing to keep four running backs to go along with a fullback, but with Nwangwu as the team's top kick returner, he gets retained on the roster. The lone position battle here resides behind Breece Hall, with Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen competing.

The pecking order of the Jets' RB room beyond Breece Hall is up for debate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Allen remains a physical specimen and a camp hero to this point, the Jets have gotten better production out of Davis over the last few seasons. Until that changes, the team should be willing to give him more looks in the future.

Wide receiver (5)

WR1: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson WR2: Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell WR3: Isaiah Williams

Isaiah Williams WR4: Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. WR5: Arian Smith

Arian Smith's time with the team could be in jeopardy, especially after a dismal preseason opening showing. As a gunner, though, the Georgia product remains a fixture on special teams, which is the reason why I think he hangs on to the roster spot here.

Outside of WR5, Isaiah Williams has jumped Oamr Cooper Jr. in team drills, but that can always change. Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell are the top dogs in the offense going into Week 1 and beyond.

Tight end (4)

TE1: Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor TE2: Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq TE3: Jeremy Ruckert TE4: Jelani Woods

While few teams keep four running backs, even fewer keep four tight ends. The work done by Jelani Woods this camp, though, has been more than deserving of a roster spot.

Besides him, New York continues to wait patiently for Kenyon Sadiq to return to game action. Mason Taylor, the organization's second-round pick last year, has really caught on in the last few weeks as well. This is arguably the best the tight end room has looked in years.

Offensive line (9)

LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell

Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell LG: Dylan Parham

Dylan Parham C: Josh Myers, Xavier Newman

Josh Myers, Xavier Newman RG: Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper

Joe Tippmann, Anez Cooper RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor

No real changes along the offensive line, especially along the starting unit.

Anez Cooper has been excellent in camp as a backup and will continue to develop. Max Mitchell and Chukwuma Okorafor are quality backup tackles as well. The only question will be at the backup center spot. While Xavier Newman has the role, it wouldn't be surprising to see the organization stash him on the practice squad and sign a veteran backup.

Defensive line (5)

DE: David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips,

David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips, NT: T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr.

New York's interior line is among the most improved on the team compared to last year. T'Vondre Sweat and David Onyemata are two of the best run-stoppers in the NFL. Jowon Briggs and Harrson Phillips are both coming off good seasons as well.

Jets fans should be excited by what T'Vondre Sweat will bring to the table this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't sleep on Darrell Jackson Jr., either. Some struggles in the preseason opener will not deter the Jets from giving him a role in 2026.

Outside linebacker (4)

LOLB: David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare

David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare ROLB: Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald IV

New York could use an additional pass rusher, but they'll have to wait for the waiver wire to bring one in.

The return of Joseph Ossai from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list has been welcome, even with Bailey continuing his dominance throughout training camp. Will McDonald IV and Kingsley Engabare have caught on fire recently as well, which is important for a defense that will want to rotate its players in repeatedly.

Inside linebacker (5)

MLB: Demario Davis, Mykal Walker, Kiko Mauigoa

Demario Davis, Mykal Walker, Kiko Mauigoa WLB: Jamien Sherwood, Marcelino McCracy-Ball

It wouldn't shock me if backup linebacker Mykal Walker starts the year on the PUP list if his preseason injury doesn't heal in time for Week 1. That said, Kiko Mauigoa and Marcelino McCrary-Ball have had some solid moments throughout camp. New York's starting linebackers, Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood, remain key cogs for the defense as a whole.

Cornerback (6)

LCB: Azareye'h Thomas, Nahshon Wright

Azareye'h Thomas, Nahshon Wright RCB: Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers

Brandon Stephens, Qwan’tez Stiggers NB: Jarvis Brownlee, D'Angelo Ponds

Jets fans have to like the competitive fire from the likes of Azareye'h Thomas and Brandon Stephens. Their physical nature is what drew head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets to them. That said, their physicality can also allow them to get beat which is why Jets fans should be able to see Nahshon Wright step in as well throughout the year.

The Jets are counting on big things from Nahshon Wright after how poorly the CB room performed last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until D'Angelo Ponds returns to the field, the nickel cornerback role will fall on Jarvis Brownlee's shoulders. He's had a solid camp so far.

Safety (5)

SS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Andre Cisco

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Andre Cisco FS: Dane Belton, Malachi Moore, VJ Payne

The idea that there's been a competitive battle at safety opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick is a farce. Dane Belton has thoroughly outplayed Andre Cisco, and it hasn't been close. He is more than deserving of the starting safety job.

Outside of that battle, Malachi Moore has been underwhelming throughout camp without any major positive plays. Seventh-round rookie VJ Payne probably makes the team based on his draft status alone.

Special teams (3)

K: Cade York

Cade York P: Austin McNamara

Austin McNamara LS: Thomas Hennessy

It's hard to pinpoint who has been better in this kicking battle between Cade York and Jason Sanders. As of now, a slight edge will go to York for being a bit more consistent than Sanders. Both players have had admirable starts, though, and have hit everything they have tried during the first preseason game. This battle will go right down to the final day.

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