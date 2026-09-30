Judging 3 Jets Overreactions After Sunday's 31-24 Loss to Lions

After Week 1, it finally looked like the New York Jets had turned the corner as an organization.

Two straight one-score losses to the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, though, has Jets fans back to their usual doom and gloom.

As with any loss, overreactions are aplenty. People want someone fired, or accountability for key mistakes made in the latest defeat. But at the end of the day, sometimes those remarks are nothing short of overreactionary diatribes.

Let's look at three of the biggest overreactions from last week now.

Jets coaches cost team another win

Sometimes a loss isn't on a coaching staff. Sometimes, it's just the players failing to execute a game plan that is the cause for a defeat.

In the case of last week, New York's loss had less to do with coaching and more to do with their personnel. The Jets' defense kept Detroit at bay offensively for the majority of the first half. They even dominated the second half with their own offense as well. Great plays from Detroit's stars and mental mistakes in other areas let the Jets down.

Some fans will argue the team's inability to score during the two-minute warning or in the final two minutes of action is a reflection on coaching preparation.

But in the first half, the team was not sunk by coaching, but by penalties. To end the game, it was a miscommunication with a backup guard that blew up their chance at a comeback.

Aaron Glenn still has a lot to prove as a head coach. But blaming him for Sunday's game is nothing more than fan overreaction. It's not accurate.

The secondary is at fault for turnover drought

There's an old philosophical debate that has gone on over the years: what comes first, the chicken or the egg?

When it comes to the turnover battle, many people are quick to blame the secondary for their inability to record an interception in the last 20 games. Some will even argue that the team's lack of true fumbles forced is on the secondary as well.

That couldn't be further from the truth.

The reality is that the Jets' secondary is by far the best unit so far this season. They have been consistent throughout the year and also have held their own against some of the more elite offenses in the game.

What they don't have is a consistent pass rush.

The best way for teams to force turnovers is to rush the passer. Getting the quarterbacks into uncomfortable mistakes where they rush throws or decisions is the easiest way to end the turnover drought. Until New York gets its pass rush figured out, the secondary will be left out to dry, just as it did in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Offensive line, as a collective, are busts

Over the last two games, the Jets offensive line has struggled mightily. In Week 2, Armand Membou gave up 1.5 sacks. On Sunday, Olu Fashanu gave up three. Josh Myers has had a rough couple of games, and the team also watched starting left guard Dylan Parham go down with an injury.

Some fans are quick to point the "bust" word at both Fashanu and the offensive line.

And while the group definitely needs to improve, we aren't at the point of calling anyone on the line a "bust."

First, one of the big issues with Fashanu over the first three weeks of the season has been his technique. Despite a good Week 1 performance, the Penn State product has been too inconsistent with his hand placement and footwork for the last two games. That stuff can be corrected, though. It should be.

As is the case with Membou and the rest of the line, New York is learning how to operate like a competent offensive group. There are going to be mistakes that happen early in the year as communication grows.

I would expect this group to be a lot better over the next few weeks and even later in the season. Two games are not enough for anyone to label Fashanu or this group a bust.

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