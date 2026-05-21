Kayshon Boutte Trade for Jets Is Great Idea With a Few Hiccups

This offseason, the Jets made it a point to add more talented pass-catchers to their offense after watching the unit struggle in 2025. In April’s NFL Draft, New York took TE Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16 overall and traded back into the first round at No. 30 overall to grab WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper, who has the skills to play on the outside and in the slot, should pair well with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Wilson has proven to be a bona fide WR1, while Mitchell, whom the Jets received in the Sauce Gardner trade last year, showed some glimpses as a serious deep threat, which should make new quarterback Geno Smith happy.

We didn’t even mention the Jets’ latest addition, Tim Patrick, who was just signed last week and will give the team a veteran presence at the position. Then there’s Arian Smith, another speedy wide receiver, Isaiah Williams, and a host of UDFAs.

On paper, this wide receiver room should be able to make plays in 2026, but there’s still room to make another addition. Enter Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte. Boutte, who is coming off the best year of his career in 2025 with the Patriots, could be on his way out the door if New England brings in the rumored A.J. Brown.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote that he believes Boutte "could be had for a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick right now, if anyone has an interest in him.”

The Jets should be all over Kayshon Boutte if a trade will only cost a Day 3 pick. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jets could put WR Room on notice with Kayshon Boutte in trade buzz

If that’s the asking price for Boutte, the Jets should do their due diligence in checking in. But if New York goes down that path, it could open up another can of worms.

For starters, he would give Geno Smith and offensive coordinator Frank Reich another receiver who can stretch the field, which isn’t a bad luxury to have. Last season, Boutte averaged 16.7 yards per reception and had 10 receptions of 20 or more yards, per StatRankings.com.

Meanwhile, Mitchell had six receptions of 20-plus yards and averaged 12.7 yards per reception in nine games with the Jets. He was also credited with four drops in New York, an ongoing issue for him.

Then there’s also Arian Smith, whom you want to see more of, especially on offense after a quiet rookie season. The addition of Boutte would only make things more difficult for the former fourth-round pick.

Jets would likely have to pay a tax to trade for Boutte, and 2027 picks are valuable

Even though Breer believes it would only take a fifth or sixth-round selection to acquire Boutte, which the Jets are projected to have four in the 2027 NFL Draft, it would not be out of the question for the Patriots to ask for better compensation.

Since the Patriots would be sending Boutte to another team in the division, they could ask the Jets to give up a fourth-round selection in next year’s draft, where they’re projected to have two, per Tankathon.

As great as it'd be to trade for Kayshon Boutte, the Jets might not want to overpay in a deal with a division rival. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you’re in Jets general manager Darren Mougey's shoes, it might not be worth making that trade for Boutte, given this upcoming draft class is projected to be one of the best in recent memory, especially for teams looking for a QB.

The Jets won’t use a fourth-round selection on a quarterback, as they have a ton of draft capital in the first round. However, they could fill another position of need in next year’s draft with that pick, or use that pick in a trade, not for a wide receiver.

Jets would also have to give Boutte a new contract if trading for him

If the Jets were to land Boutte and he had a season similar to his 2025 campaign with the Patriots (33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns) or better, New York would be up against it to sign him to a new contract since he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

Could the Jets theoretically make it work? Yes, as they’re projected to have $108.2 million in cap space next year, per OverTheCap. However, he isn’t the only guy the Jets might have to pay next offseason.

Nahshon Wright, Kingsley Enagbare, Joe Tippmann, and Harrison Phillips are just some of the notable free agents for the Jets. That doesn’t even include Geno Smith, who could make the QB discussion interesting, depending on how he plays.

As for the wide receiver room, the Jets already paid Wilson, but Mitchell could put himself in line for an extension next offseason if he has a breakout year. Mitchell is still under contract for one more year before hitting free agency in 2028. Spotrac has Boutte’s calculated market value as a four-year, $49.5 million deal ($12.4 million average annual value), which isn’t a terrible price for a receiver whose specialty is stretching the field.

But no one knows how all of this will shake out. If you ask Jets fans, the attention needs to be on finding another veteran linebacker and a viable QB2. There isn’t a pressing need at WR, but there’s nothing wrong with adding more talent to give yourself the best chance to win.