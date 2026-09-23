Kenyon Sadiq Needs to Be More Involved in Jets' Offense for Week 3

There are a number of reasons why the New York Jets lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Poor offensive line production, special teams mistakes, and coaching miscues all were major causes. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich had the worst game of anyone, though.

New York's play-caller struggled from the very beginning on Sunday. His target shares for receivers made little sense (Isaiah Williams had just one fewer target than Garrett Wilson), he didn't adapt quickly enough to Green Bay's defensive stunts, and even called poor plays with the game on the line.

Jets fans know Reich will need to be better moving forward if the team is going to find any sort of success this season.

The easiest way to improve will be getting the ball to the team's better players. And first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq is at the top of the list.

Jets must alter passing tactics

The numbers support the idea that the Jets offense has taken significant positive strides through two games. They rank 14th in the league in total yards and 13th in passing. Those are significant upgrades from last year.

But the Jets' target distribution is completely out of whack. On Sunday, Adonai Mitchell led the team in targets with 12. Wilson, the team's highest-paid offensive player, received just seven. Williams had six.

Sadiq, meanwhile, was given just three chances at getting the ball.

Mitchell and Williams are solid complimentary players. To think they accounted for 50 percent of the targets from quarterback Geno Smith is a good reason why the unit couldn't finish the job on many drives.

In Week 1, the Jets rode Breece Hall to a 100-yard rushing day while Wilson got double the amount of targets across any other pass catchers. New York is not good enough to be able to spread the wealth around when it comes to their passing offense. They need to get their best players the ball as much as possible.

That means Hall, Wilson and Sadiq.

New York was so high on the Oregon product they made him the 16th overall pick for a reason. Despite missing most of camp, New York had no problem giving him several touches in their Week 1 win over Tennessee. Against the Packers, though, Sadiq saw just half of the workload that Williams received.

Draft analysts were surprised New York had taken two tight ends in the first two rounds of back-to-back drafts (Mason Taylor was taken in the second round of 2025). The only way that decision could remotely work is if the organization feeds both players consistently.

If they spread the target share around like they did on Sunday, all it would have shown is that they have no idea how to use the players they drafted. And it opens up a completely different can of worms.

Injury forces Jets' hand

New York needs to figure out a way to get the ball to Wilson more, and to utilize their two tight-end sets. They are about to get things a bit easier, though, with Taylor's current injury. The second-year tight end suffered a thumb injury that is expected to keep him "week-to-week" according to Ian Rapoport.

That means there will be more opportunities for Sadiq in the coming weeks ahead.

At least there should be.

For a team that needs as many big plays as possible, New York did not do a good job Sunday of getting the ball to their best players for that to happen. If they want to bounce back and beat the Lions, that mistake must be rectified.

And Sadiq is among the top targets who will need the ball.

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