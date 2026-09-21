Grading Every Jets Position Group After Week 2 vs. Packers: Offensive Line Takes Huge Step Back

It was a much different result for Gang Green in Week 2 as the Jets let a 17-7 fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers. While the adverse weather conditions did not make it easy, that was no excuse for the blown lead and missed opportunity in New York's home opener.

This appeared to be a matchup the Jets could win coming into the weekend against a Packers squad that was banged up and has a history under head coach Matt LaFleur of losing games they are expected to win. There were a lot of positives to take from the game, but it is back to the drawing board for head coach Aaron Glenn and company after letting a win slip from their fingertips at home.

Despite the gains the Jets seemed to make in Week 1, Sunday served as a reminder that they still have a lot of work to do to get where they truly want to be. Following a late collapse against the Packers, let's hand out some grades for each unit ahead of a Week 3 meeting with the Lions.

Quarterbacks: C+

After an efficient start to the season against the Titans, QB Geno Smith took a slight step back on Sunday. While he was still 27-of-41 for 247 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, he was sacked four times and recovered his own fumble early in the fourth quarter with the Jets across midfield leading 14-7.

The Packers ultimately fumbled the ball back on their next possession, but it was an inconsistent performance from Smith in the rain. Granted, the conditions on the field made things challenging for everyone involved and certainly put even more emphasis on taking care of the ball, but Smith and this offense left some room for improvement with a pair of punts and a turnover on downs on their final three possessions.

Wide receivers: C

With rookie Omar Cooper Jr. on injured reserve due to an ankle sprain, Isaiah Williams was viewed as the Jets' X-Factor against the Packers. While the special teams contributor put up a respectable six catches for 34 yards, Adonai Mitchell (six catches, 63 yards) and Garrett Wilson (five catches, 57 yards, one TD) led the way as the team's top two receivers on the depth chart.

Wilson produced the only TD of the game for the passing attack with this five-yard score to cap a 10-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter.

Geno Smith ➡️ Garrett Wilson for the TD



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This receiving corps is already at a disadvantage with Cooper and Tim Patrick (groin) on injured reserve, but Mitchell and Wilson continue to carry the load. They played well again on Sunday, but the depth is becoming an issue and something that needs to be resolved quickly if the production from Mitchell and Wilson is going to translate to success.

Tight ends: C-

Unlike Week 1 when rookie Kenyon Sadiq punched in a rushing TD and showed some encouraging signs for the TE group, it was a huge step back for the unit on Sunday. Sadiq only had two catches for 17 yards on three targets and Jeremy Ruckert recorded two receptions for five yards.

Second-year TE Mason Taylor, meanwhile, was not even targeted and exited the game with a thumb injury. The overall flow of the offense died out in the closing stages of the game, but there was not much to take away from the Week 2 loss regarding the TE group as the aerial attack just seems to be surviving more than anything else at this point with injuries piling up.

Running backs: C+

Overall, the run game struggled to establish any consistency on the ground against the Packers, but there were still some positives to take away. Breece Hall was limited to just 29 yards on 16 carries, but he also tacked on five catches for 63 yards and showed how versatile he can be in both areas.

Braelon Allen was much quieter with five carries for seven yards, but he put the Jets on the board with a six-yard TD run in the second quarter and helped the unit salvage something from an otherwise subpar day with only 67 total rush yards as a team.

Braelon Allen runs it in for 6️⃣



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The 2.5 yards per carry average was not the most encouraging sign, especially in conditions that would typically set the stage for a ground-and-pound approach. Still, with the depth issues that continue to plague the receiving group, this is a backfield that offers a lot of potential. How it responds to the rough outing going forward will be crucial to the Jets' offensive success.

Offensive line: D+

There was not much to complain about from this group in Week 1 after keeping the pocket clean for Smith and allowing zero sacks. Fast-forward to Sunday's crushing loss and it was the complete opposite as Smith was sacked four times by a Packers front that was still without the injured Micah Parsons up front.

In addition to the inconsistent pass protection, the lanes were just not there for the run game to exploit. This is still a talented group up front, but this offense did not have any excuses against a banged-up Packers defense and it failed to take advantage, as this stop from the Packers on a 4th-and-1 from midfield showed late in the game.

The Packers with a BIG 4th down stop!



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Defensive line: A

Unlike the other unit in the trenches, the defensive front was the best group on the field for Gang Green on Sunday. The Packers were limited to just 63 rush yards, while Jowon Briggs, rookie David Bailey and former Packer Kingsley Enagbare each recorded a sack on Jordan Love, who was held in check to the tune of just 145 passing yards and an average of five yards per throw.

Enagbare also tacked on three total tackles, one tackle for loss and one QB hit in his first game against his former team. Overall, this unit has held opposing QBs to just 4.7 yards per pass and 285 yards through the air. The Packers were a step up in competition, but that did not seem to faze a front that has been suffocating to begin the season.

Linebackers: B+

While LB Kiko Mauigoa (quad) exited the game in the second quarter and did not return, veteran Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood put together some solid performances. Davis had four total tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss, while Sherwood tied for the most total tackles on the team with six, along with one tackle for loss and one pass deflected.

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) reacts after a defensive play against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sherwood has insisted that he appreciates the "new passion" to the Jets defense, which continued to hold its own on Sunday and impressed against a Packers team with plenty of weapons on offense. The defensive front set the tone, but the LB group backed it up and did its part to contain the Green Bay offense with clean coverage across the middle of the field.

Secondary: B

The Jets ultimately did not come away with a long overdue interception against Green Bay, but the secondary had a lot to be proud of against a team that put up 387 pass yards in Week 1. Even though Minkah Fitzpatrick was sidelined with a left groin strain and rookie D'Angelo Ponds' debut was put on hold again despite being back at practice, Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. had eight combined tackles between the three of them and were solid in coverage.

At safety, Dane Belton was tied with Sherwood for the most total tackles on the team (six) and Andre Cisco recorded a forced fumble, played all 50 defensive snaps and proved that he is more than worthy of being a starter in light of Fitzpatrick's injury. This unit played well despite the lack of depth, but they still gave up some chunk plays and have some room for growth going forward.

Special teams: C-

The Jets lost special teams ace Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle) in the second quarter, but kicker Jason Sanders made a 32-yard field goal and both of his extra-point attempts, while punter Austin McNamara averaged 49.1 yards per punt and downed two inside the 20-yard line.

Outside of that, there was not much to like. Williams muffed multiple punts in the rain, though neither of them were lost, while the Packers exploded for a 63-yard punt return midway through the fourth quarter that led to the game-tying field goal. In a game as tight as this one turned out to be, those mistakes added up and proved costly.

Coaching: D

It was a rough go for the entire coaching staff. For Glenn, he wasted all three timeouts in the first half, which affected how the Jets attacked a two-minute drill prior to halftime, when they came away with no points. Then in the final minute of regulation, Glenn let the Packers run the clock down and take a delay-of-game penalty instead of trying to get one last shot on offense.

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn stands on the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich was not any better after having the Jets line up in the shotgun when they only needed two yards and one yard on third and fourth down, respectively, in the final two minutes of regulation. Throw in the undisciplined play with 13 penalties for 156 yards and it was a lackluster coaching performance, even if Glenn's defense mostly did its part.

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