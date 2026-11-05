Kenyon Sadiq’s Quiet Stretch Raises a bigger Questions About the Jets

Following his breakout in Week 3, it seemed like New York Jets first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq was on the precipice of stardom.

Seven catches, 105 yards and a touchdown had left the Detroit Lions flummoxed about how to defend him, and the Jets thrilled with what he could bring to the offense.

Since then, though, Sadiq has been quiet. Horrifically quiet. After his dominant performance in September, he has been targeted 13 times, has caught five passes, with just 43 yards to boot. All of the success found earlier in the season has seemed to go away.

It's left some Jets fans worried. What has caused Sadiq's quiet stat sheet over the last several weeks? Is he not as good as many fans may have hoped?

In reality, there should be no concern about Sadiq's standing. It just highlights the true failing of the team's coaching staff.

Sadiq's standing in Jets' offense

Rookie seasons for tight ends are always a crapshoot. Young players have to learn how to both block and operate the route tree for NFL offenses. There should be no fan that is concerned over what Sadiq can do on the field. The fact he had one breakout game is enough to show his upside.

The reason why he hasn't gotten the ball is the same reason Garrett Wilson and other top targets have had uneven target share seasons: there are so many weapons to get the ball to.

"It's only one ball, and Garrett [Wilson] has to get it, Braelon [Allen] has to get it, Sadiq has to get it, Mason [Taylor] has to get it," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said last week.

In fairness to the team, it's a great problem to have. With so many weapons, the offense can target specific matchups against their opponents to get the ball to their best players. There is a reason why the group has seemingly turned a corner as a collective group.

Sadiq will be a part of that. And his breakouts will come in time.

"He's uncoverable, the way I see it," Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said after his breakout in Week 3. "You can put safeties on him and stuff, but he's just a tough cover. You got a guy that runs that well, that can catch the ball ... Not to mention he's confident. He's a great dude to be around. It's awesome to have him here."

Despite all the positive future thoughts, though, the reality is this coaching staff is unable to make the most of the unit they have.

Coaching malpractice

The true reality of Sadiq's statistical fallout over the last month has only highlighted how much offensive coordinator Frank Reich has failed this group. When the team first drafted Sadiq, they understood they had to come up with a plan to find success with the rookie and second-year tight end Mason Taylor.

Reich pointed to his past experience with two tight ends, and the fact he had a plan to get Sadiq going as an offensive weapon.

Through eight games, it's clear there is no plan. The offensive game plan is not creative enough to scheme players open or have people stand out in matchups. New York runs its offense the exact way they always do.

They are unable and unwilling to adapt.

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