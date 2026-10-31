It's not rocket science. Great players need the football as much as possible to put their team in the best position to succeed.

The only team that doesn't seem to understand that is the New York Jets. Gang Green has spent the last several weeks communicating how much they need to get starting receiver Garrett Wilson the football.

The caveat, though, is the team won't sacrifice touches to Wilson if it means the ball has to go to its other playmakers.

"It's only one ball, and Garrett (Wilson) has to get it, Braelon (Allen) has to get it, Sadiq has to get it, Mason (Taylor) has to get it," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Friday.

Glenn was speaking mainly about first-round rookie tight end Kenyon Saidq's quiet stretch of games over the last several weeks after a breakout game in Week 3. But his answer, and the one the Jets have given over the last several weeks, show how behind their offensive gameplan really is.

Jets saying all the wrong things on offense

New York spent two of their three first-round picks in the 2026 draft on pass catchers. The group itself is far more talented than it has been in years. Despite the talent, the group has been very inefficient throughout the season, struggling to get the ball to the right matchups, or scheming open their better players.

This is the same offensive staff that confidently boasted they had a plan for their two tight-end sets on offense with Sadiq and Taylor on the field together. They were confident Omar Cooper Jr. could be worked into the offense enough as well.

What we've seen through seven weeks, though, is an offense that simply doesn't know how to scheme their best players open. When offenses are relying on reading defenses to determine who gets the football, they are already one step behind.

In the modern game, offenses should be dictating to the defense what they are going to have to deal with. Not the other way around. It's a fundamental difference why the Jets find themselves 21st in passing. 23rd in yards, and seventh-worst in the league in points scored.

"Throughout my experience, when things go right, I tend to have a part in that," Garrett Wilson said this week. "And when it doesn't, it seems avoidable."

It's not just Wilson who can be targeted and schemed open more. Sadiq, Taylor, and Cooper are all excellent players who can work within an offensive scheme. The problem is the Jets are relying on their quarterback to make reads instead of making it easier for everyone.

Do you think the San Francisco 49ers have trouble getting the ball to their collection of weapons? What about the Los Angeles Rams, or the Green Bay Packers, or every other team with a full collection of star talent?

New York's mindset offensively is one that doesn't work in the modern game. Execution isn't the only way to fix that either. It must be a fundamental shift in how the offense thinks if they are to stress opposing defenses.

The "one ball" excuse doesn't cut it anymore in the NFL.

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