Most Surprising Player Who Could Make Jets' Roster After Minicamp

Every mandatory minicamp and offseason practice is the same for teams across the NFL. Some players stand out in a positive way, while others on the team struggle to prove their worth.

By and large, though, none of the major takeaways from the offseason workout period will follow any of the players at the start of training camp. By then, pads come on, and the team can get a clear indication of exactly which players belong on the 53-man roster and which ones do not.

For the Jets, the offseason has been a kind one. Not only has the team improved talent across the board, but the roster's depth has also seen an infusion of talent as well.

Some may think that leads the Jets to believe there are few roster spots still to fight for. But in the case of one underrated player on the bubble, production in minicamp could lead to more opportunities going forward.

Tre Brown still in the mix to make Jets' roster despite long-shot odds

Twenty-eight-year-old cornerback Tre Brown has bounced around the NFL since being a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma. He got his start with the Seahawks, then made stops with the 49ers, Rams and now the Jets.

Jets CB Tre Brown is an under-the-radar candidate to crack the 53-man roster. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While he received plenty of playing time with the Seahawks, Brown couldn't find a permanent role in San Francisco or Los Angeles last season, ultimately landing with Gang Green in November. He has yet to make the kind of impact people expect from a mid-round selection.

But the Jets don't exactly need depth at cornerback. Nahshon Wright was signed in free agency, D'Angelo Ponds was drafted in April, and the development of young players like Azareye'h Thomas makes for a loaded secondary room. With at least five players deemed "safe" at the position (not including a special teamer like Qwan'Tez Stiggers), it's hard to envision Brown making a run at the 53-man roster.

He's doing a good enough job to make the decision hard, though. Brown recorded an interception and multiple pass breakups throughout offseason workouts, including a one-handed interception early in organized team activities (OTAs).

Tre Brown just got a one handed interception on Cade Klubnik.



Great play - easily tops of the day.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) June 2, 2026

Brown has been among the biggest surprises throughout offseason workouts: not because he's somehow earning a spot in a crowded secondary, but because he's played the way head coach Aaron Glenn wants his team to play.

Does that mean he has the fast track to making the team? Of course not, but it does open the door to more opportunities for him to make his mark ahead of training camp.

Just maybe, there will be a role for Brown with the Jets this fall after all.