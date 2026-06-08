One Surprise and One Disappointment from Jets OTAs

We're just about at the halfway point of OTAs for the New York Jets, and there's a lot to like about what the team has shown so far. Coaching appears more intentional, the offense is finding its groove in a new system, and the defense is faster than it has been in recent years.

Despite not having pads on, OTAs should give fans a small sliver of confidence that this team is heading in the right direction. Training camp will, of course, be the deciding factor.

When it comes to the roster, there will always be players that are impactful during OTAs and those that are something of a disappointment. It's important to remember that the end result of this work means very little - good performers in OTAs can find themselves cut weeks into training camp when the pads come on.

Still, finding the most surprising and most disappointing player is an interesting exercise because it focuses on players making a strong impact so far and highlights someone whom fans want to see more of.

Today, we break down that very list for the Jets.

Surprise - Isaiah Williams, WR

When you look through the Jets' depth chart on offense and see where everyone is supposed to stand, special teams star and wide receiver Isaiah Williams isn't someone you think of having a major impact.

The former Cincinnati Bengal will make a positive impact on special teams. That's what he did last season. But it's been his work in the slot so far at OTAs that leaves me intrigued going into training camp. Williams' speed allows him the ability to get open at a high clip regardless of who is throwing him the ball.

I would argue that Williams has been the "most open" in a way throughout OTAs at this point.

Despite drafting wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round of April's draft, it seems like the Jets are going to be willing to use Williams as much as they possibly can, as someone who can excel with the ball in their hands.

Perhaps that changes when the practices matter in camp, or maybe the arrival of their star rookies stunts Williams' impact on offense. But it's clear he has no problem making a quality impact so far in OTAs.

And that's only going to help him moving forward.

Disappointment - Mason Taylor, TE

It's far too early to say Taylor won't be impactful this season. He, like the rest of the offense, is learning a new scheme, and that takes time for any young player. The former second-round pick should be fine once pads come on at the end of July. It's also fair to point out that Garrett Wilson hasn't been dominating on the field at this point.

These things take time, and in no way is an indictment that Taylor will be bad or a disappointment once we get to meaningful work.

Still, without first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq on the field, you would like for the other starting tight end to make an impact on the field. So far, it seems like Taylor is being overshadowed by other tight ends on the roster, such as Jelani Woods.

This isn't to say Woods is getting playing time over Taylor when it matters, or that we could see a roster flip once training camp begins. Woods knows the Reich offense a bit more, so he's able to learn at a quicker rate at this point. When New York goes into 12 personnel this year (two tight ends on the field), Taylor will still be the guy they turn to.

But when the team drafted Sadiq in the first round this April, there were fair questions about what the Jets would do with Taylor, considering they drafted him the year prior. His role became something of a question mark.

That said, each day he doesn't make an impact or a stand-out play will keep those questions in the air. He may still be "their guy," but the Jets would like to see a positive impact on the field whenever he steps on it. I don't think he has so far in OTAs.