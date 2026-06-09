Mykal Walker Could Give Jets' Defense Surprise Boost This Upcoming Season

The New York Jets made significant upgrades across nearly all areas of their roster, but the linebacker room remains a concern. Although general manager Darren Mougey brought in Demario Davis, the Jets surprisingly did little to address their depth behind the starters.

While there are still several intriguing off-ball linebackers that New York could add to the mix via free agency, the team seems content with its current group. Outside of Jamien Sherwood and Davis, the Jets currently have Kiko Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Jaden Keller, Mykal Walker, and Chase Wilson competing for a spot in the rotation.

Among the group, Walker stands out as a potential player who could provide Gang Green with meaningful contributions this upcoming season.

Mykal Walker offers vital experience to the Jets' defense

The former 2020 fourth-round selection has the most experience among the Jets’ current depth options, having played 88 career games (30 starts). Walker began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he served in a significant role, making 20 starts across his first three seasons.

During this stretch, he logged 187 total tackles, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one sack, and 10 hurries. However, Walker's role has shifted significantly over the last three seasons of his career.

Since being released by the Falcons, Walker has primarily operated as a depth piece and a special teams contributor with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, and now the Jets. In this span, the former Fresno State Bulldog has logged only 565 defensive snaps, with the rest coming on special teams (661).

In his first year in the Big Apple, he provided significant value to the Jets’ special teams, recording nine tackles and receiving an 80.2 special teams grade, per Pro Football Focus. Walker also showed encouraging signs late last season with New York, as he played on defense in the final five games, logging 31 total tackles.

His play, particularly in the run, stood out the most, earning a 76 run-defense grade with seven run stops, per PFF. That brief run of extended snaps may have ultimately played a key part in Mougey re-signing the six-year veteran defender.

Walker's potential role in 2026

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Davis and Sherwood are projected to handle the majority of the starting reps, while one starting spot remains up for grabs. Although that third spot likely won’t be settled until the end of training camp, Walker has an opportunity to earn it.

However, this will be no easy task. Mauigoa, despite an unimpressive rookie season, played a meaningful role on the defense before going down with a neck injury, and McCrary-Ball also dealt with injuries that limited his availability.

Meanwhile, Keller and Wilson are developmental pieces, and neither player is expected to make an impact this upcoming season. This sets up a three-way competition for the spot between Walker, Mauigoa, and McCrary-Ball.

Mauigoa has the clearest upside among the three, but struggled to make an impact against the run (59.0 grade per PFF) or pass (31.7) last season. McCrary-Ball is the better coverage defender (44.9 grade) but isn’t an every-down player.

Walker may not have the upside, but he is, however, the more established player and has the production to back it up. He can hold his own against the run and has proven to be a reliable contributor in this area.

This reliability may decide the final spot, as Gang Green struggled mightily in this area last year, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) per game and tying for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns (20).

While Walker won’t be the Jets’ long-term solution to their linebacker void, he can be a bridge contributor on defense. Even if they aren’t confident in his play in coverage, head coach Aaron Glenn can use the veteran defender in early-down situations to give Sherwood and Davis a breather while also playing a valuable role on special teams.