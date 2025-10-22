Jets May Already Have Ideal Justin Fields Successor In Mind

Jets Country

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The New York Jets took a risk and opted to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in favor of the much younger Justin Fields during the offseason. They took this risk with the thought that Fields could develop into a franchise quarterback in New York.

But it only took a handful of games for the Jets to realize this wasn't going to be the case. Fields has struggled at times all season, but head coach Aaron Glenn has been able to defend him. In Week 6, Fields put together one of the worst games of his life, as he registered negative 10 net passing yards in a crushing loss to the Denver Broncos. Fields made it one half into the Week 7 game before he was benched for his poor performance. At this rate, it's clear he's not the long-term solution in New York.

CPS Sports' Mike Renner recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. At No. 1, Renner predicted the Jets would select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Jets predicted to add Fernando Mendoza in 2026 NFL Draft

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoz
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"Mendoza hasn't been perfect, but he protects the football and has an NFL-ready skill set. He's logged only three turnover-worthy plays this season, per PFF, while maintaining a 9.2-yard average depth of target," Renner wrote. "That ability to push the ball downfield without recklessness is exactly what teams covet. Most notably, he's taken just six sacks all year and owns a low 10% pressure-to-sack conversion rate -- something Jets fans will appreciate."

The Jets clearly need a new option at quarterback next season. While this season's NFL Draft isn't filled with quarterback talent, Mendoza is the best option available and he should be a lock for the Jets if they land the No. 1 overall pick.

Mendoza has burst on the scene this year and displayed some very impressive arm talent. He's aware in the pocket while going through his reads. His maturity seems NFL level already.

The Jets need a new face. Mendoza might not have the game breaking ability with his legs like Fields does, but he's certainly a very talented prospect for the Jets to look into.

