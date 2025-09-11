2 Questions Justin Fields Must Answer In Jets Week 2 Matchup
The New York Jets entered the first week of the regular season with a lot of questions circulating around their offense. They had opted to cut Aaron Rodgers and replace him with the much younger Justin Fields in the offseason.
In Week 1, Fields was excellent for the Jets. He accounted for three touchdowns, with two of them coming on the ground and one through the air. He looked decisive and confident throughout the game.
Which questions does Fields still have to answer in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills?
Was Week 1 a fluke for Justin Fields and company?
The biggest question revolving around Fields right now is whether it was a fluke in Week 1. Many in the media are critical of Fields, suggesting that play like this isn't going to continue.
Fields put together one of the best performances of his career in Week 1 against a loaded defense. In Week 2, Fields will match up with the Bills, who struggled against the run in Week 1.
There are a lot of questions revolving around Fields, but the biggest one that the young star needs to answer is whether Week 1 was a fluke. If Fields can put together another solid performance in Week 2, he may begin silencing the doubters in the national media.
Can Justin Fields continue to make plays through the air?
Fields has always been praised as a runner, and the Jets will likely look to brutalize the Bills on the ground. The Bill struggled against the run in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Fields and the running back room will likely feast on the Bills defense.
But Fields needs to prove himself through the air. The Bills have the better team than the Jets, which means they'll likely push the Jets against the wall early on. This could force New York to pass the ball early in the game.
Fields will need to throw the ball early and often, despite the Bills' lacking run defense. If he can continue to show talent through the air, the Jets could begin turning heads in the NFL.
