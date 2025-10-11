3 Big Week 6 Jets-Broncos Predictions - Including Final Score Projection
The New York Jets are the only team in football still searching for their first win of the season. They're 0-5 and coming off a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Jets are set to matchup with the Denver Broncos in Week 6 in London. New York made the trip to London earlier in the week, and the players have seemingly enjoyed their time. However, it's time to matchup with the Broncos, who are coming off a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.
The Jets need to do a lot right to win this game. It's certainly not going to come easy.
Here are three huge predictions for the Week 6 contest between the Jets and Broncos:
Prediction: Justin Fields runs for 60 yards and a touchdown
Justin Fields is a threat on the ground. The Broncos have a star-studded defense, led by cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. With such a loaded pass defense, the Jets are going to need to run the ball to move it, which puts the ball in Fields' hands.
Fields' playmaking ability is going to be on full display. It wouldn't be surprising to see him break off a few big runs, including one for a touchdown.
Prediction: Mason Taylor posts 60-plus receiving yards for the third straight week
Mason Taylor has slowly worked his way into the Jets offense.
He's posted 60-plus receiving yards in each of the last two weeks and the pressure will be on him again this week.
With Surtain likely shadowing Garrett Wilson, Taylor could be left as the team's top target. Fields will likely use Taylor more than anybody, maybe even Wilson, when throwing the ball this week.
Final score prediction: Broncos 27, Jets 13
At the end of the day, the Jets aren't going to be able to keep up with the Broncos' defense. Denver is going to be too much for the Jets and New York's defense is going to continue to struggle.
It would be surprising to see this game within 10 points. The Broncos will likely win by two scores, led by their loaded defense.
