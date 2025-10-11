Jets Country

3 Big Week 6 Jets-Broncos Predictions - Including Final Score Projection

The Jets and Broncos kick off Sunday's slate of games in London...

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston (53) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are the only team in football still searching for their first win of the season. They're 0-5 and coming off a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets are set to matchup with the Denver Broncos in Week 6 in London. New York made the trip to London earlier in the week, and the players have seemingly enjoyed their time. However, it's time to matchup with the Broncos, who are coming off a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

The Jets need to do a lot right to win this game. It's certainly not going to come easy.

Here are three huge predictions for the Week 6 contest between the Jets and Broncos:

Prediction: Justin Fields runs for 60 yards and a touchdown

Justin Fields is a threat on the ground. The Broncos have a star-studded defense, led by cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. With such a loaded pass defense, the Jets are going to need to run the ball to move it, which puts the ball in Fields' hands.

Fields' playmaking ability is going to be on full display. It wouldn't be surprising to see him break off a few big runs, including one for a touchdown.

Prediction: Mason Taylor posts 60-plus receiving yards for the third straight week

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mason Taylor has slowly worked his way into the Jets offense.

He's posted 60-plus receiving yards in each of the last two weeks and the pressure will be on him again this week.

With Surtain likely shadowing Garrett Wilson, Taylor could be left as the team's top target. Fields will likely use Taylor more than anybody, maybe even Wilson, when throwing the ball this week.

Final score prediction: Broncos 27, Jets 13

At the end of the day, the Jets aren't going to be able to keep up with the Broncos' defense. Denver is going to be too much for the Jets and New York's defense is going to continue to struggle.

It would be surprising to see this game within 10 points. The Broncos will likely win by two scores, led by their loaded defense.

ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

