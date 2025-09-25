3 Huge Predictions For New York Jets Vs. Miami Dolphins Rivalry Game
The New York Jets have gotten off to a slow start this year, but they're playing a lot better than their 0-3 record indicates. The Jets have two losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a combined four points. Their third loss came to the Buffalo Bills, who is considering to be one of the more complete teams in the game.
In Week 4, the Jets will be tested in a battle of 0-3 teams as New York matches up with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins have looked disastrous this season, which could line the Jets up for a win in Week 4.
Here are four huge predictions for the Jets Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins:
Prediction: Jets defense forces 2-plus turnovers
The Jets defense has struggled for most of the year. When they take a lead late in the game, the defense can't hold it.
But matched up against the Dolphins, the Jets defense could force two turnovers.
Their defensive line, led by Quinnen Williams, should get consistent pressure on Tua Tagovailoa. The Jets secondary might be able to intercept a pass or two. Either way, the defense needs to make a splash.
Prediction: Garrett Wilson records 80-plus yards and a touchdown
The Dolphins' secondary has been gashed all season. While it's still up in the air on who the Jets' quarterback will be in Week 4, it shouldn't matter for Garrett Wilson.
Wilson has been the clear top talent for the Jets. He's seemingly headed for another 1,000-plus yard season, which should be boosted in Week 4.
Wilson should be able to eclipse 80 yards while scoring a touchdown in Week 4. The Jets will likely target him eight to ten times, which should result in a big day at the office.
Prediction: Jets get their first win of the season
The Jets need to secure their first win of the season and there isn't a better time to do that than this week.
For the first time all year, New York is the better team heading into the game. Injuries could hurt them, but the Jets have more talent.
If New York can ride its running game, control the clock, and play good defense, it could walk out of Week 4 with Aaron Glenn's first career win as a head coach.
