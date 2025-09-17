Jets Country

3 Jets Stars Whose Stock Are Falling After Disastrous Week 2 Loss

The Jets certainly don't look as good right now as they did in Week 1.

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets turned a lot of heads with an impressive Week 1 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their offense was firing on all cylinders and Justin Fields looked like the answer at quarterback.

But a week later, the Jets look like one of the worst teams in football. Their Week 2 performance against the Buffalo Bills looked like the Jets of old. All the progress that was seemingly made in the offseason and in Week 1 has seemingly been undone.

Whose stock is trending down as the Jets head into Week 3?

RB Braelon Allen

Before the year, there were rumors that the Jets would trade Breece Hall because of how good Braelon Allen had looked in the preseason, but it doesn't seem like the gap between the two running backs is close at all.

Hall carried the workload in Week 1, despite Allen getting the goal-line touches. Although Hall didn't thrive against the Bills, he received a large chunk of the workload again.

Allen hasn't done as well as many expected he would this year. He's seen limited carries in short-yardage situations, but it hasn't been pretty. If Allen doesn't emerge as a usable option in the next few weeks, the Jets might have to worry about extending Hall's contract.

Head coach Aaron Glenn

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glen
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacts during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Head coach Aaron Glenn was brought in, and there were expected to be a lot of discipline changes. Glenn is a hardnose, aggressive coach with expectations surrounding his players.

But the Jets were a disaster in Week 2, and it reflects back on the coaching staff. It didn't seem like the team was ready to compete against the Bills. Of course, Buffalo has more talent, but the Jets were outclassed from start to finish.

Glenn is new to being a head coach, but his performance is going to need to drastically improve going forward.

QB Justin Fields

You can't make this list without mentioning Fields.

Fields looked incredible in Week 1. It might have been the most impressive performance of his young career. But in Week 2, Fields looked as bad as any quarterback in football. He was 3 for 11 through the air for 27 yards while being sacked two times. He carried the ball five times for 49 yards, too.

The young quarterback looked out of rhythm for the entire game before leaving with a concussion. The Jets need him to return to form when he returns to the field, or this season is a lost cause.

