4 Biggest Storylines For Jets-Patriots Showdown
The New York Jets are just a few hours away from taking on one of their biggest rivals in the New England Patriots for the first time this season.
New York enters the clash riding a two-game winning streak, but a 2-7 record overall. The Patriots are actually one of the biggest surprises across the league in general this year. New England is 8-2 on the season so far and in first place in the AFC East.
Despite the disparity in the two records, it should be a good game on Thursday night from Gillette Stadium. With that being said, here's what to watch out for in the Week 11 showdown.
The Jets have a big one on Thursday night
Job security of Justin Fields
This has been a talking point for a few weeks at this point, although the Jets haven't made a change to Tyrod Taylor as of writing. Reports point to Fields getting the start once again on Thursday, but ESPN's Dan Graziano said that it's starting to look like "last-chance" time for Fields.
The Jets beat the Cleveland Browns last week, but Fields threw for just 54 yards. The Patriots have another difficult defense so this will be something to watch.
Jets' wide receiver room
With the Jets losing Garrett Wilson at least for the Patriots matchup, it will be interesting to see how New York utilizes the room, and especially newly-acquired wideouts John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell. If there ever was a week to try to get the ball into the hands of the new guys, it would be against New England on Thursday.
Jets' cornerback room
Azareye'h Thomas is going to miss the game and Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II are both gone. Brandon Stephens is the clear-cut No. 1 option right now against an explosive passing attack.
Can the Jets take advantage of a banged-up Patriots team?
The Patriots will be without starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson along with tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, and linebacker Christian Elliss. The Jets have been hot and the Patriots aren't at full strength. This could be the Jets' best chance at knocking off the AFC East leaders.
