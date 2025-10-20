Jets Country

Aaron Glenn Addresses 'Tough Decision' To Bench Jets QB Justin Fields

The Jets opted to bench Justin Fields in Week 7 against the Panthers...

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacts in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The New York Jets struggled for the last few weeks, specifically on offense. They're sitting at 0-7 on the season after losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. It doesn't seem like the Jets have much to be optimistic about this season.

The offense has struggled mightily under Justin Fields for the last two weeks. In Week 6, Fields threw for 45 yards and was sacked for 55 yards. This week, Fields struggled in the first half before head coach Aaron Glenn made the bold decision to bench his starter at halftime.

The Jets used Tyrod Taylor in the second half, but the results weren't much better. Taylor moved the ball down the field a bit better, but he threw a pair of interceptions, which canceled out all the yardage he was accounting for.

Aaron Glenn explains his decision to bench QB Justin Fields

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) tackles New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) during a game at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Glenn and Fields had to answer to the media. Glenn revealed some details of the decision.

"It's always a tough decision, but as the head coach you have to take a look at, look at the team to see what is best for you to put yourself in a position to go win the game," Glenn said. "That's the only thing that was going through my mind when I was walking in [at halftime]. I told the offensive staff, and I went and told Justin and Tyrod exactly what I was going to do and made the decision."

At this point, Glenn isn't committed to a starter for Week 8. He's not sure which of the two quarterbacks will be best to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it seems like it's anybody's position to win at this point.

The Jets have a few winnable games in a row against the Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. Down the stretch, their schedule isn't loaded with too much dominant talent, though they do have to play a few top teams.

Either way, the Jets are facing a tough decision at quarterback. Glenn made a tough decision to bench Fields in Week 7, but it's seemingly only going to get tougher from here.

