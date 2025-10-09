Aaron Glenn Defends Jets QB Justin Fields From Constant Backlash

Jets Country

Zach Pressnell

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 22, 2025 -- Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields of the Jets before the game. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game.
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 22, 2025 -- Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields of the Jets before the game. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game. / Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets have gotten off to quite a slow start this year.

Through five weeks, the Jets are 0-5 and have only come away with moral victories.

A lot of the blame has been pushed on starting quarterback Justin Fields, though he's not the biggest problem in New York.

Fields' stats look good through five weeks, though he missed a game and half with a concussion. But many argue that his stats are inflated because the Jets are trailing by so much early in the game that the opposing defenses back off and give up a lot of yards to Fields down the stretch.

But head coach Aaron Glenn isn't buying that.

Aaron Glenn defends Justin Fields amid backlash

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball, Sunday, October 5, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I understand from the outside that people want to say we're getting yards because teams are (letting us). No. Teams play in this league. Nobody wants to just give up yards," Glenn said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "I do think we get into a situation where we start to get in a groove and that's any quarterback. Justin has been getting in a groove in those situations ... I have no issues with where we're at in the passing game."

There is some truth to the buzz surrounding Fields. When a team gets up a few scores, it's realistic to believe they'll begin playing a bit softer coverage to avoid getting beat by the big play. This allows Fields and hit his receivers for easier completions, but the Jets haven't been getting beat by three or four scores.

In fact, Glenn believes the offense starts out hot, too, despite the fact that they don't score much in the early portion of games.

"I think we've done a pretty good job of starting fast. Defense we haven't done a good job at that," Glenn said, via Rosenblatt. "We didn't score a touchdown but we got ourselves in a position to give ourselves a chance to do that. I'm happy with how the offense has started."

The Jets are going to need Fields and company to begin converting on these early opportunities, especially if they want the narratives around Fields to quiet down.

The Jets have a lot of problems, but Fields isn't the biggest one.

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

