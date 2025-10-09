Blockbuster Trade Speculation Links Jets Star RB To Chiefs
The New York Jets and running back Breece Hall have been at the center of growing trade buzz over the last few weeks. Backup running back Braelon Allen went down with an injury, so the trade rumors might not come to fruition, but there are a few key reasons why the Jets might still look to move their running back.
Hall is on an expiring contract. If the Jets don't intend to bring him back, they could move him now in order to land a top draft pick in 2026. There should be no shortage of trade suitors either.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the top trade fits for Hall if the Jets decide to deal him away this season.
Chiefs-Jets speculation heating up as Breece Hall rumors loom
"The New York Jets are going nowhere fast under new head coach Aaron Glenn, though the new regime was always expected to be overseeing a rebuild," Knox wrote. "It's hard to judge Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey too harshly until they've had time to put their own spin on the roster. Expect the Jets to part with multiple players from the former regime. Running back Breece Hall is one of those. He's also an impending 2026 free agent who is likely to depart in the offseason anyway.
"While Braelon Allen's knee injury would make it a little tougher for New York to justify moving its starting back, building for the future should be the top priority. Hall, 24, has two seasons with 1,300-plus scrimmage yards on his resume and should draw a sizeable trade package. Virtually any playoff hopeful with a need for running back depth should be interested in Hall, even if the Jets are inclined to stick with a high price tag."
The Chiefs need a spark on offense. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt haven't been as good as the team would have liked. Adding Hall to the top of the running back room would take a lot of pressure off other players on offense. Pair that with Rashee Rice's imminent return and the Chiefs offense doesn't look so bad.
The Jets should only consider trading Hall if they're going to let him walk in free agency at the end of the year. If they want to try to bring him back, they shouldn't let it get that far. But as things sit, it seems like they're letting him walk, so a big trade like this would make sense.
More NFL: Jets Hit Jackpot; Rookie Emerging As New York's 'Breakout Player'