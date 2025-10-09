Jets Country

Blockbuster Trade Speculation Links Jets Star RB To Chiefs

The Jets could send Breece Hall to the Chiefs in a blockbuster trade this year...

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20), runs with the ball, Sunday, October 5, 2025.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20), runs with the ball, Sunday, October 5, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets and running back Breece Hall have been at the center of growing trade buzz over the last few weeks. Backup running back Braelon Allen went down with an injury, so the trade rumors might not come to fruition, but there are a few key reasons why the Jets might still look to move their running back.

Hall is on an expiring contract. If the Jets don't intend to bring him back, they could move him now in order to land a top draft pick in 2026. There should be no shortage of trade suitors either.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the top trade fits for Hall if the Jets decide to deal him away this season.

Chiefs-Jets speculation heating up as Breece Hall rumors loom

New York Jets running back Breece Hal
In what might be considered the turning point of the game, New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20), fumbles the ball less than 10 yards from the end zone. The Cowboys recovered and went on to score a touchdown to break the game open, 16-3, Sunday, October 5, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The New York Jets are going nowhere fast under new head coach Aaron Glenn, though the new regime was always expected to be overseeing a rebuild," Knox wrote. "It's hard to judge Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey too harshly until they've had time to put their own spin on the roster. Expect the Jets to part with multiple players from the former regime. Running back Breece Hall is one of those. He's also an impending 2026 free agent who is likely to depart in the offseason anyway.

"While Braelon Allen's knee injury would make it a little tougher for New York to justify moving its starting back, building for the future should be the top priority. Hall, 24, has two seasons with 1,300-plus scrimmage yards on his resume and should draw a sizeable trade package. Virtually any playoff hopeful with a need for running back depth should be interested in Hall, even if the Jets are inclined to stick with a high price tag."

The Chiefs need a spark on offense. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt haven't been as good as the team would have liked. Adding Hall to the top of the running back room would take a lot of pressure off other players on offense. Pair that with Rashee Rice's imminent return and the Chiefs offense doesn't look so bad.

The Jets should only consider trading Hall if they're going to let him walk in free agency at the end of the year. If they want to try to bring him back, they shouldn't let it get that far. But as things sit, it seems like they're letting him walk, so a big trade like this would make sense.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

