Jets Country

Jets Make Franchise-Altering Justin Fields Decision In Week 7

The Jets have benched Justin Fields at halftime of the Week 7 game...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are currently the worst team in football. Going into Week 7, they were the only winless team in the league and it didn't seem like they were going to secure Aaron Glenn's first win as a head coach in the near future.

Week 6 against the Denver Broncos was one of the worst performances of the season. The Jets defense was stout, but the offense was horrible. Justin Fields recorded negative 10 net passing yards and there were plenty of fans and media members calling for Fields to be benched.

But the Jets and coach Glenn opted to roll forward with Fields in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers. And this decision didn't age well, as the Jets offense struggled mightily during the first half. Fields also suffered a brutal hit and was evaluated for injury.

Coming out of the second half, Glenn opted to bench Fields in favor of veteran signal caller Tyrod Taylor.

Benching Justin Fields is going to change the Jets' season

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

During the first half, Fields was 6-for-12 in the air for 46 yards while being sacked three times for 21 yards. It took Taylor a few throws to post more passing yards than Fields.

It's unclear what the extent of this decision is at this point. Fields could be benched for the game, but there's also a chance that he's benched for the foreseeable future. This decision could be franchise-altering.

If Fields is benched for the foreseeable future, that would seemingly end his time with the Jets. The Jets would likely cut ties with Fields in the offseason and opt to draft a quarterback at the top of the first round of the NFL Draft.

There aren't any incredible quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft, but the Jets would seemingly need to pick one. Fields hasn't been the answer and the offense has struggled. The team would be better off cutting ties with him at the end of the year and starting fresh with a new face under center in 2026.

More NFL: Jets' Breece Hall Leaves Game With Injury As Trade Rumors Swirl

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News