Jets Make Franchise-Altering Justin Fields Decision In Week 7
The New York Jets are currently the worst team in football. Going into Week 7, they were the only winless team in the league and it didn't seem like they were going to secure Aaron Glenn's first win as a head coach in the near future.
Week 6 against the Denver Broncos was one of the worst performances of the season. The Jets defense was stout, but the offense was horrible. Justin Fields recorded negative 10 net passing yards and there were plenty of fans and media members calling for Fields to be benched.
But the Jets and coach Glenn opted to roll forward with Fields in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers. And this decision didn't age well, as the Jets offense struggled mightily during the first half. Fields also suffered a brutal hit and was evaluated for injury.
Coming out of the second half, Glenn opted to bench Fields in favor of veteran signal caller Tyrod Taylor.
Benching Justin Fields is going to change the Jets' season
During the first half, Fields was 6-for-12 in the air for 46 yards while being sacked three times for 21 yards. It took Taylor a few throws to post more passing yards than Fields.
It's unclear what the extent of this decision is at this point. Fields could be benched for the game, but there's also a chance that he's benched for the foreseeable future. This decision could be franchise-altering.
If Fields is benched for the foreseeable future, that would seemingly end his time with the Jets. The Jets would likely cut ties with Fields in the offseason and opt to draft a quarterback at the top of the first round of the NFL Draft.
There aren't any incredible quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft, but the Jets would seemingly need to pick one. Fields hasn't been the answer and the offense has struggled. The team would be better off cutting ties with him at the end of the year and starting fresh with a new face under center in 2026.
