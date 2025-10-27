Aaron Glenn Handled Jets QB Question Just As Expected
The New York Jets couldn't have asked for much more from Justin Fields on Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals.
In the lead-up to the Week 8 clash, it wasn't even clear if Fields would be the starter. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told the media all week that he knew who the starter would be, but didn't want to give the Bengals a competitive advantage by disclosing the information. That left the discussion up in the air and reports surfaced at one point that the Jets were leaning towards Tyrod Taylor, but New York didn't make that decision. Taylor was ruled out with a knee injury and Fields had the best game of the season so far.
With Glenn not wanting to give the Bengals a competitive advantage last week, it's not a surprise that the head coach didn't disclose who is starter will be in Week 10 after the bye week when asked on Monday.
"I think you know what my answer's going to be on that," Glenn said with a smile. "This is the bye week and we're going to focus on us. Listen, I have time to make that decision. That's one of the good things about the bye week. But, seriously, this gives us a chance to really just hone in on the good, bad, and ugly and try to get those things worked out because we know we have a ways to go."
The Jets should stick with Justin Fields
The Jets don't play again until Nov. 9th so it's not shocking that Glenn wouldn't put all of his cards on the table. But, it would be pretty shocking if Fields wasn't the starter in Week 10. The offense just put together one of its best overall performances in years against the Bengals.
It's not always going to be like that, but the Jets may have just found a recipe to really get this offense moving. The Browns have one of the toughest defenses in the league, but New York has time to prepare, and there's no reason why Fields shouldn't be the guy.
New York has time to hone in on what went well on Sunday and hopefully carry that into the future.
More NFL: Jets Couldn't Ask For More Perfectly-Time Bye Week