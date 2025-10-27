Jets Couldn't Ask For More Perfectly-Time Bye Week
The New York Jets' bye week is here and it couldn't have come at a better time.
There's no denying that the Jets had a brutal start to the 2025 season, but they earned their first win of the season in dramatic fashion on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and now have 13 days, as of writing, until their next game to get healthier.
New York now is 1-7 on the season, but showed what it is capable of on Sunday against the Bengals. One of the biggest storylines of the season to this point has been the struggling offense. But, the Jets exploded for 39 points -- without Garrett Wilson -- on Sunday and over 500 yards of total offense. The running game set the tone with 254 yards of offense -- including 133 yards from Breece Hall -- and Justin Fields had one of his best games passing the ball as well.
The defense struggled overall, but made big-time plays when the team needed them the most. New York found something, specifically with the way the offense operated, that can be carried over after the bye week, plus the team could get Wilson and Sauce Gardner back, which should make things easier overall.
The New York Jets couldn't have asked for a more well-time bye week
The vibes around the Jets have unsurprisingly been low, but this comeback win arguably is the spark that the team needs. Gardner missed the game due to a concussion.
Now, he has plenty of time to work through the NFL protocol to potentially be ready for the Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Concussions are tricky injuries, but Fields had one earlier in the season and was able to work through the protocol after missing one game. This bye week will give him even more time to get right before returning.
Wilson has been dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss the team's last two games against the Bengals and the Carolina Panthers. On Oct. 13th, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Wilson would miss a "couple of weeks" with a hyperextended knee. That's obviously not a firm timeline, but the bye week will give him a third full week of rehab. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on Oct. 13th that there was "some thought" Wilson could return right after the bye week. It's not a guarantee that he will be back, but there's a chance.
All in all, this bye week has perfect timing for the Jets. They are coming off an exciting win and can keep the vibe high until the Browns game and there's a chance to potentially get two superstars back into the fold afterward.