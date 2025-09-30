Jets Announce Brutal Braelon Allen Injury Update
The New York Jets' early-season struggles continued early on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.
New York went down early against Miami but that wasn't all. On top of that, Jets running back Braelon Allen left the field and was quickly ruled out due to a knee injury, as shared by the team.
"Braelon Allen (knee) has been ruled out," the Jets announced.
The knee injury seemingly occurred on a return in the first half.
Connor Hughes of SNY noted that Allen was in on the return due to an injury to Kene Nwangwu.
"Jets RB Braelon Allen is hurt after returning the kickoff. Didn't like the idea of him running back kicks. He has the job right now because of the Kene Nwangwu injury," Hughes said. "Isaiah Davis is the back behind Breece Hall."
The New York Jets got bad news
Before Allen's injury, he also fumbled at the one-yard line after he was about to score a touchdown for the Jets. New York couldn't have asked for a worst start to the night on Monday, but as of writing, there is still time left in the contest.
As more information is shared about Allen's knee, it will be provided here. It's not great when you see a player ruled out as quickly as Allen was, but it isn't right to speculate on someone's injury. What we know right now is that Allen is dealing with a knee injury that occurred on the return and that he will miss the rest of the Jets' Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins. After facing the Dolphins on Monday, the Jets will have a short week.
New York will play Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys back at home at MetLife Stadium. Allen's injury is an important one to watch. He entered the Week 4 matchup with the third-most rushing attempts on the team behind Breece Hall and Justin Fields. If he needs to miss any time, expect to see an increased workload for Hall as well as opportunities for Isaiah Davis.
