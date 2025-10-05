Aaron Glenn Is 'Highly Disappointed' After Jets Fall To 0-5
The New York Jets have gotten off to a horrendous start to the season. They were 0-4 coming into a Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas dominated the Jets in the first half, allowing Dake Prescott and company to coast to a big victory over New York.
With Aaron Glenn's team sitting at 0-5 on the year, they're one of two teams in football without a win on the year. The New Orleans Saints secured a win in Week 5 while the Tennessee Titans trail the Arizona Cardinals at the time of writing this.
The Jets' Week 5 loss might have been a two-score loss, but it was much uglier than the box score shows and Glenn isn't happy about it.
Aaron Glenn holds no punches when addressing Jets' 0-5 start
"When it comes to this game, I'm highly disappointed. I thought we had a really good opportunity when we were going in to score. We get the fumble, and it seemed like things went downhill after that. And that's something that we can't let happen," Glenn said following the loss. "And I look at myself when it comes to that, because it just seemed like the wind was let out of us in that situation. And I have to figure out a way to get our guys going when things like that happen. It's an imperfect game that we try to make perfect.
"And we have to do a better job of trying to be better in situations like that. So I have to look at myself, see what I have to do to get these guys going when a situation happens like that. Because that's football. That's football. And in this game, the mentally tough are the ones that survive. So I got to do a better job of getting all the guys mentally tough when situations happen like that."
We're at the point in the season when Glenn is beginning to place more and more of the blame on himself.
The Jets have had issues across the board. They aren't disciplined. They can't force turnovers, though they give up their fair share of possessions. If they continue this way, they're going to end up being a one or two win team.
Glenn's not happy. Nobody in the Jets fanbase should be happy either.
